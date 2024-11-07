    72% PEPE Holders in Profit as Price Clears Zero

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    More PEPE addresses have entered profit zone amid latest price rally
    Thu, 7/11/2024 - 15:24
    72% PEPE Holders in Profit as Price Clears Zero
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Amid broader cryptocurrency price gains, PEPE, the frog-themed meme coin, has also recorded significant price movements. Data from IntoTheBlock shows that approximately 72% of PEPE holders have amassed profits or are "in the money," as is often stated.

    Surging price boosts profits for PEPE holders

    Notably, the profit occurred after PEPE soared in price. The asset knocked off one zero from its price, soaring as high as $0.0000104 before stabilizing at its current market price. Analysts say the surge came as community bullish sentiment combined with general optimism in the broader crypto space.

    Article image
    PEPE Profitability Chart via IntoTheBlock

    Related
    1.2 Trillion PEPE on Move as Price Rebounds
    Tue, 10/29/2024 - 12:55
    1.2 Trillion PEPE on Move as Price Rebounds
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    As highlighted by IntoTheBlock, 224,330 addresses were "in money," or raking in profit. These wallet holders were big winners, given the massive decline that PEPE has witnessed in recent days. Meanwhile, 20.11%, or 62,700 addresses, were "out of money" overall.

    An earlier U.Today article predicted PEPE would clear one zero if the community could sustain investors’ interest. At the time, despite a declining price value, trading volume continued to soar as it looked like traders were exploiting the dip to accumulate the token.

    Robinhood’s new transfer feature boosts PEPE demand

    Other factors that might have supported PEPE in clearing out one zero could lie with Robinhood's recent launch of the Pepe transfer feature.

    Notably, the European branch of the top U.S. brokerage firm rolled out live transfer options on its platform. The development allows European users to carry out transactions — withdrawals and deposits — directly on Robinhood. These transactions come with a limited offer of a 1% deposit bonus.

    Related
    PEPE Volume Skyrockets 51%, But There's a Catch
    Mon, 10/21/2024 - 11:36
    PEPE Volume Skyrockets 51%, But There's a Catch
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    As of writing time, bullish sentiment has held PEPE up by 9.52% to trade at $0.0000104 within 24 hours. However, its market volume has decreased by a significant 3.62% to $1.32 billion.

    Analysts opine that the community needs to monitor the declining market volume, as it could trigger a price retracement.

    #PEPE
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Nov 7, 2024 - 14:48
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for November 7
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Nov 7, 2024 - 14:43
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faces 11.5 Trillion SHIB Roadblock on Way to $0.00002
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Syncoin (SNC) Launches Exclusive presale with DAO Governance, Staking, and P2P Encrypted Chats – Join the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Cytonic Secures $8.3 Million Seed Funding to Solve Blockchain Compatibility
    Only 0.01% of People Will Seize This: The Supreme LUCKY PEPE Crypto Talisman!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    72% PEPE Holders in Profit as Price Clears Zero
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for November 7
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faces 11.5 Trillion SHIB Roadblock on Way to $0.00002
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD