675 Million XRP on Move, While Price Drops 13% Within Week

Mon, 12/19/2022 - 12:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
In past 24 hours, a staggering amount of XRP has been moved, with a key Ripple partner involved
675 Million XRP on Move, While Price Drops 13% Within Week
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Leading digital currency tracker Whale Alert has spread the word on Twitter that over the past 30 hours, a staggering amount of XRP, nearly 700 million coins, has been transferred.

In the meantime, the XRP price has not been on the rise, falling by nearly 9% over the past seven days.

675 million XRP transferred

Whale Alert posted several blocks of tweets, announcing that a total of 675 million XRP had been sent by various large XRP holders and crypto exchanges.

The largest transactions here carried lumps of 179,500,000 XRP and 262,413,821 XRP. All the rest contained 40 million coins and just one moved around 60 million.

The transfer that carried 62,300,000 XRP worth $21,734,574 was conducted by a key Ripple partner for spreading the ODL technology, Bitso crypto exchange.

The transaction was performed between internal wallets of the crypto trading platform as it has often done this year, redistributing funds between its addresses.

It also received an inflow of 40 million XRP from an unknown user from the Bittrex exchange, according to data provided by the Bithomp XRP explorer.

The total worth of the transferred 675 million XRP amounted to $231,714,675 in fiat currency.

XRP_WhaleAlert33003rrt98uuh34rfXRP
Image via Whale Alert

Related
Charles Hoskinson Says XRP Provides No Technical Value and He Is Ready To Move On

XRP price performance

Since Friday, Dec. 16, the seventh largest cryptocurrency, XRP, has lost over 6%, printing manifold red candles, dropping from $0.36609 to the current level of $0.34295.

Over the past week, since Dec. 14, the XRP price has decreased by more than 13% as a sell-off was caused by a scheduled interest rate hike by the Fed. This time, it was raised by 50 basis points.

XRPTrView_00effregte4333rtRipple
Image via TradingView
#XRP Transfer #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Is Ripple Ready? SWIFT's Latest Innovation Targets 500 Banks in 120 Countries
12/19/2022 - 13:09
Is Ripple Ready? SWIFT's Latest Innovation Targets 500 Banks in 120 Countries
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Two Ancient Ethereum Whales Wake Up, Here's What Happened Next
12/19/2022 - 11:32
Two Ancient Ethereum Whales Wake Up, Here's What Happened Next
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image SHIB: Why Are Whales Buying BONE Token, Reason Might Be Surprising
12/19/2022 - 11:20
SHIB: Why Are Whales Buying BONE Token, Reason Might Be Surprising
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide