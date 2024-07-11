Advertisement
    6.57 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Withdrawals Stun Crypto Exchanges

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu whales pull 6.57 trillion tokens from exchanges, sparking hopes of SHIB price surge
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 13:10
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Recent data from Santiment shows a notable shift in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) market, with whale behavior indicating a change.

    Thus, over the past month, the 150 largest nonexchange SHIB wallets have added 6.57 trillion more coins, while the top 150 exchange wallets have reduced their holdings by 5.53 trillion coins.

    This withdrawal of SHIB tokens from exchanges by large holders suggests increasing confidence among nonexchange whales, who are growing their Shiba Inu holdings as exchange whales decrease theirs. 

    Article image
    Source: Santiment

    This trend is viewed positively by the community, as it may strengthen overall market sentiment and reduce the risk of sudden sell-offs.

    Lack of attention

    The withdrawal of Shiba Inu tokens from exchanges by whales can be considered an unambiguously positive phenomenon that can strengthen the confidence of the SHIB community. And there is something to strengthen. 

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    In recent days and even weeks, the mood of market participants about the popular meme cryptocurrency seems like it cannot get worse.

    Despite the fact that SHIB is the 11th largest coin by capitalization, it is the last among the top five meme tokens in terms of trading volume. 

    It is possible that, according to the whales, this is exactly the moment of time at which it is most logical to accumulate the Shiba Inu token. Whether this accumulation foreshadows some major price movement for SHIB in the near future is perhaps the most interesting question right now.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

