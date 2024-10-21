Advertisement
AD

    142 Trillion SHIB: Will Shiba Inu's Key Support Stand?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    As of now, eyes are on Shiba Inu's next support
    Mon, 21/10/2024 - 15:55
    142 Trillion SHIB: Will Shiba Inu's Key Support Stand?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently facing a critical test as it hovers above a key support level.  

    Advertisement

    According to IntoTheBlock data, near where Shiba Inu currently trades lies a range where an impressive 142 trillion SHIB is being held. A total of 142.6 trillion SHIB were acquired in the range between $0.000014 and $0.000018  by 115,870 addresses.

    Article image
    Global In/Out of the Money, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    At the time of writing, SHIB was down 2.76% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001816 as the crypto market faced profit-taking. After a steady climb, Shiba Inu reached highs of $0.00001956 from when it began to decline.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Triggers BTC Community with "Paranoid Crypto Anarchist" Statement
    Bitcoin to $150,000? Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shows How
    Binance Founder CZ Warns Against Falling for “His” Fake Verified X Accounts
    Vitalik Buterin Unveils 4 Major Milestones for Ethereum

    The profit-taking gained traction in today's session, with Shiba Inu slipping from $0.00001933 to reach lows of $0.000018 within a matter of hours.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 517% in Whale Activity Amid Partnership News
    Tue, 10/15/2024 - 14:42
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 517% in Whale Activity Amid Partnership News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    As of now, eyes are on Shiba Inu's next support to see if will hold, which would determine where the SHIB price trends next.

    Potential scenarios

    Two potential scenarios are likely. If the aforementioned support range holds, SHIB could see a rebound, potentially extending its prior rally. In this scenario, Shiba Inu might attempt $0.00002 and even $0.000028.

    Related
    430 Trillion SHIB Price Cluster: What Will Shiba Inu Bulls Do?
    Sun, 10/13/2024 - 15:34
    430 Trillion SHIB Price Cluster: What Will Shiba Inu Bulls Do?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    On the other hand, if Shiba Inu extends its current drop and, in the event that this support level fails, Shiba Inu might resort to range trading within its daily moving averages of 50 and 200, at $0.00001899 and $0.00001595.

    Shibarium, the layer-2 blockchain within the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has witnessed an unexpected surge in daily transactions. The platform has now surpassed 419 million total transactions, marking a significant milestone in its development and adoption. According to Shibariumscan, Shibarium's total transactions currently stand at 419,111, 861.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 21, 2024 - 15:47
    SHIB Exec Teases Strategy to Address FUD
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Oct 21, 2024 - 15:40
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for October 21
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Talisman Brings More Users and Liquidity to Polkadot with Cross-Chain Swaps
    Limited-Edition $DOG Plushies to Launch on October 19, 2024, Bridging Digital and Physical Collectibles
    Ape On Launches Innovative Token Locking for Secure Project Launches on Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    142 Trillion SHIB: Will Shiba Inu's Key Support Stand?
    SHIB Exec Teases Strategy to Address FUD
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for October 21
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD