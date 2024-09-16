    61% Ethereum (ETH) Holders in Profit Amid Strong Bearish Pressure

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Ethereum defies all odds amid ongoing bearish sentiment
    Mon, 16/09/2024 - 13:25
    61% Ethereum (ETH) Holders in Profit Amid Strong Bearish Pressure
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Market intelligence platform IntoTheBlock has revealed that a huge number of Ethereum (ETH) holders are currently in profit. Despite the bearish pressure on the market, about 61% of holders are profitable. This is a rare feat for Ethereum, as holder profitability is typically not this high during bear markets.

    Advertisement

    The percentage of holder profitability crumbled to only 46% during the previous bear market, according to IntoTheBlock. Moreover, it went to a record low of 3% after the 2017 market cycle. These figures are alarming, but their comparison with the current numbers shows a shifting scenario for Ethereum and its millions of holders.

    As 61% of ETH holders remain profitable even during downturns, the current market cycle tells us about the growing resilience of Ethereum over the years. Moreover, rising profitability will eventually increase investor confidence in the leading altcoin. This can encourage more investors to jump on the ETH bandwagon.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Rally to Continue? Big Fed Rate Cut Probability Soars
    Binance to List 3 Major Meme Coins, Here Are Tickers
    Crucial Ryoshi Scam Warning Issued by SHIB Team
    Satoshi-Era Ethereum (ETH) Whale Just Started Selling, Reaching 446x

    IntoTheBlock further revealed that the profit-making wallets of Ethereum briefly witnessed a dip of around 10% in the 2019-2020 cycle. If a similar situation occurs now, the ETH price can go down to hit bear market lows. However, the current market scenario and Ethereum’s growing resilience reveal that this potential downturn will not be too harsh.

    Advertisement

    Ethereum price movements

    As of press time, ETH is trading at $2,299 after a decrease of 4.62% in the last 24 hours. The price went down from a crucial level of $2,411 to the current level after a rejection from the resistance level of $2,445. The ETH price has failed to reclaim the $2,500 level during the month of September so far.

    It is a crucial level as it holds the key for ETH to trigger its rebound toward the $3,000 price range. Currently, the broader crypto market is facing bearish pressure, so it is likely that a major ETH recovery will not start in the coming days. However, IntoTheBlock’s analysis suggests that this downturn is not going to be too severe for ETH and its holders.

    #Ethereum News #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 16, 2024 - 13:10
    Bitcoin Rally to Continue? Big Fed Rate Cut Probability Soars
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 16, 2024 - 12:51
    'Faster Than Solana': Cardano Creator Reveals How to Spend 20 Million ADA
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Stage is Set for Innovation at the World CX Summit and Awards
    Onboard Secures Funding from Coinbase Ventures & LAVA to Drive Global Expansion and Unlock Onchain Economy Potential
    WOW Summit: Bangkok to Host the Defining Innovation Event of the Year, Shaping the Future of Blockchain, Web3, AI, Mobility, and FinTech
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    61% Ethereum (ETH) Holders in Profit Amid Strong Bearish Pressure
    Bitcoin Rally to Continue? Big Fed Rate Cut Probability Soars
    'Faster Than Solana': Cardano Creator Reveals How to Spend 20 Million ADA
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD