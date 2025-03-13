Advertisement
    5TARS.io Announces Migration to Concordium L1 Blockchain

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 13/03/2025 - 15:15
    5TARS.io, global Web3 sports gaming platform, shares details of its migration to Concordium, new-gen layer-1 blockchain network
    The Web3 sports gaming platform 5TARS.io kickstarted its migration to Concordium to access its layer-1 scalable infrastructure. This migration is a landmark milestone for the segment of Web3 gaming, as it is set to showcase the oportunities Concrdium unlocks for leading titles here.

    5TARS.io initiates migration to Concordium blockchain

    5TARS.io, an ecosystem of Web3 sports-themed gaming titles, has shared the details of its migration to Concordium, a novel L1 blockchain. Among other products, the platform's flagship title 5TARS Football Game will also go live on Concordium's mainnet.

    The football game already boasts over 250,000 registered users and 20,000 monthly active users. More than 1,720,000 arenas have been joined by 5TARS Football players, who have also traded 45,000 NFTs, while the game’s social media community exceeds 200,000 across X, Telegram and Discord. The 5TARS Football game saw peak activity during Euro 2024, attracting 45,000 active players.

    The migration to Concordium, which is expected to be completed by late March, will allow 5TARS.io to benefit from a scalable blockchain layer complete with powerful features, such as age verification and geo-fencing. New 5TARS.io games slated for deployment on Concordium include a cricket game for India, scheduled for Q3, as well as the existing Starzplay MENA cricket game, which debuted on Concordium last month.

    Borja Burguillos, founder and CEO of 5TARS.io, is excited by the opportunities the migration unlocks for his product in terms of performance and accessibilty:

    Migrating to Concordium will provide us with a permanent home where we can launch innovative games that will delight and entertain our global gaming community. The ability to tap into ready-made solutions for privacy and compliance, coupled with the scalability that Concordium provides, will enhance our existing releases and push the boundaries of what can be created within Web3 gaming.

    5TARS.io has made the decision to migrate from the SKALE EVM chain to Concordium to facilitate 5TARS.io’s strategic expansion across multiple regions, including challenges that pertain  to scalability, performance, age verification, geo-fencing and compliance.

    Bringing Web3 tooling to e-sports products

    Mike Milner, Chief Commercial Officer of Concordium, welcomes the new addition to the stack of dApps supported by his blockchain:

    We’re pleased to support 5TARS.io as they embark on the next leg of their journey by providing them with the infrastructure and tooling to create best-in-class Web3 games that will unlock new opportunities for player ownership and fan engagement.

    Concordium’s infrastructure is optimized for high throughput and  performance, and supports privacy-focused identity verification and geo-fencing enabled via zero knowledge proofs, which are critical for gaming, gambling and online betting industries for compliance and geographical expansion.

    5TARS.io is on a mission to transform sports fandom through Web3 technology to give fans control over digital assets, such as NFTs and in-game currency. Its migration to Concordium will enable it to enhance its football and cricket offerings and prepare for the launch of new titles powered by play-compete-earn mechanics.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption

