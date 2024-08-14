    596% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surge Exposes Whales' Plans for Bull Run

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Is SHIB bull run on horizon? 596% increase in Shiba Inu whales' accumulation hints at it
    Wed, 14/08/2024 - 14:50
    596% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surge Exposes Whales' Plans for Bull Run
    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) story took an interesting turn over the past 24 hours - specifically in the on-chain realm, which is behind the scenes of the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency. 

    According to data from IntoTheBlock, the number of SHIB tokens held by large investors has increased by almost 600% over the past day. It has gone from 27.06 billion to 161.15 billion. Put another way, this illustrates how the positions of whales and investors with over 0.1% of the supply have shifted.

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Simply put, spikes in net flow indicate that major players are building up their positions, while drops suggest reduced positions or selling. However, the situation is not yet very compelling. The increase in the metric was driven primarily by a reduction in the outflows of Shiba Inu tokens from whale wallets, rather than an increase in inflows. 

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) price outlook

    This could change, but for now, we are seeing a slowdown in SHIB selling and not buying activity. On the bright side, netflow is skyrocketing, which is a good sign.

    Article image
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    In the last couple days and even weeks, the price action of SHIB tested the patience of traders and enthusiasts, with low volatility and narrow-range sideways performance. At the same time, this is the period when large players weigh in and make investment decisions. 

    Based on the netflow surge, it can be said with some confidence that whales are taking the bullish side rather than betting on the downfall of Shiba Inu.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

