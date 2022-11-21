$500 in SHIB When It First Came Out Would Have Made Millions Now: David Gokhshtein

Mon, 11/21/2022 - 14:53
article image
Yuri Molchan
Crypto influencer David Gokhshtein claims that those who invested in SHIB early are now sitting on millions of USD
In a recent tweet, the founder of Gokhshtein Media, crypto enthusiast David Gokhshtein, opined that an early investment in Shiba Inu meme coin — like when it only emerged in 2020 — has probably brought investors millions of USD, but others have missed that chance.

He insists that investing in new coins is about "doing research and finding the pulse of the community."

The influencer added in the next tweet that not all meme coins have the potential to achieve as much as Shiba Inu has. He has been doing a lot of research but has found nothing that could be compared to SHIB so far.

Betting on SHIB and DOGE in 2022

Gokhshtein has been quite supportive of the second biggest meme token, SHIB, throughout the year, as well as of the original meme token, DOGE. In his tweets, he has supported the SHIB Metaverse that is being created now and has been promising to add more SHIB to his stash.

Besides, he once admitted that he holds bags of Dogecoin and believes that both these meme coins will skyrocket during the next bull run. He also stated recently that these two are the only meme crypto he will continue to buy, as, for others, they will have to win him over.

Supporting XRP and ADA too

Besides SHIB and DOGE, Gokhshtein also often tweets in support of Cardano's native coin, ADA, and Ripple-affiliated XRP.

In a recent tweet, he stated that if innovators only understood Cardano, more of them would start building on this decentralized platform.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

