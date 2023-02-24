384 Billion SHIB Bought by Major SHIB Whale, FLOKI Surpasses SHIB and DOGE by Trading Volume, John Deaton on BTC Possibly Hitting $10,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories.

384 billion Shiba Inu bought by major SHIB whale ahead of upcoming Shibarium release

Data provided by Etherscan shows a large SHIB transfer that took place yesterday. The transaction was a purchase made by a major SHIB whale, carrying 89.1 billion meme tokens worth $1,176,641. Over the course of the past 10 days, the same whale has bought three more chunks of SHIB: 205,555,605,147 SHIB; 12,181,709,185 SHIB and 77,688,299,046 SHIB. These purchases, including the one from yesterday, comprise approximately 384 billion dog-themed coins. The whale acquired this large amount of SHIB ahead of the Shibarium launch, which was expected this week, according to SHIB lead dev Shytoshi Kusama. However, as the week is nearing an end, the community’s hopes for the promised release have begun to slowly fade.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) surpassed by FLOKI by trading volume: potential reasons

According to a “fun fact” shared by Floki Inu’s official Twitter handle, the token currently has more trading volume than Dogecoin and Shiba Inu on major exchanges that have listed it recently — Kucoin, OKX, Huobi and some others. Thus, reads the tweet, FLOKI continues to prove that it is a "worthy member of the meme coin trilogy," together with SHIB and DOGE. This is not the only good news for those who support the Viking-themed coin. Yesterday, FLOKI announced a strategic partnership with legendary cricket team The India Maharajas, becoming its jersey sponsor. This will allow the token to be introduced to 700 million cricket fans around the world and receive large coverage in major cricket games.

Bitcoin (BTC) may hit $50,000, CryptoLaw founder believes, but there's a catch

John Deaton , pro-Ripple crypto enthusiast and founder of CryptoLaw, has shared his take on a tweet saying that the crypto community on Twitter is now speculating on whether Bitcoin will drop below the $10,000 price mark. Deaton wrote that no matter what kind of BTC price predictions people are making, be it surging to $50,000 or plunging to $10,000, in fact, no one has any idea of how the flagship crypto is going to behave. The lawyer then added that perhaps if Bitcoin first goes to lows of $10,000 and then to highs of $50,000, it will please both bullish- and bearish-oriented investors and "everyone will be right."

Shiba Inu (SHIB) achieves new listing against Korean won, here's why it's good