Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Now Be Traded Against Korean Won on Upbit

The leading South Korean cryptocurrency exchange has added support for fiat transactions with Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Upbit, the leading South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that its users will be able to start trading the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency against the won.

In addition, the Gala (GAL) cryptocurrency will be available for trading against Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency.

Upbit is one of the most popular exchanges in the country. Launched in 2017 by Dunamu, Upbit has quickly become one of the biggest digital asset trading platforms in Southeast Asia.

Last week, Upbit temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals for the Stellar (XLM) cryptocurrency.

Dunamu recently moved to quickly establish itself as a major player in the football world. Two weeks ago, the company announced the first-ever deal which will see Upbit’s logo feature on the back of Italian giants Napoli SSC's kits for all Serie A, friendly, and Coppa Italia games across Europe.

Korbit became the first South Korean exchange to list the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency back in November 2021.

Currently, legal platforms based in South Korea include Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Korbit, and Gopax - exchanges that account for over 99% of the market share domestically.