Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Now Be Traded Against Korean Won on Upbit

Wed, 01/18/2023 - 06:36
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The leading South Korean cryptocurrency exchange has added support for fiat transactions with Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Now Be Traded Against Korean Won on Upbit
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Upbit, the leading South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that its users will be able to start trading the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency against the won.

In addition, the Gala (GAL) cryptocurrency will be available for trading against Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency. 

Related
NFL Superstar Rob Gronkowski Caught Up In Ongoing Crypto Lawsuit
Upbit is one of the most popular exchanges in the country. Launched in 2017 by Dunamu, Upbit has quickly become one of the biggest digital asset trading platforms in Southeast Asia.

Last week, Upbit temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals for the Stellar (XLM) cryptocurrency.

Dunamu recently moved to quickly establish itself as a major player in the football world. Two weeks ago, the company announced the first-ever deal which will see Upbit’s logo feature on the back of Italian giants Napoli SSC's kits for all Serie A, friendly, and Coppa Italia games across Europe.  

Korbit became the first South Korean exchange to list the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency back in November 2021. 

Currently, legal platforms based in South Korea include Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Korbit, and Gopax - exchanges that account for over 99% of the market share domestically.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Why Are Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) Rising?
01/18/2023 - 01:30
Why Are Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) Rising?
Sabrina Martins VieiraSabrina Martins Vieira
related image Aave's Stablecoin: What You Need to Know About It
01/18/2023 - 00:00
Aave's Stablecoin: What You Need to Know About It
Sabrina Martins VieiraSabrina Martins Vieira
related image Here's How Solana's (SOL) Breakout Can Bring It to Recovery: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 17
01/17/2023 - 23:50
Here's How Solana's (SOL) Breakout Can Bring It to Recovery: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 17
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan