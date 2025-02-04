Advertisement
    330 Million ADA in 48 Hours, Did Cardano Whales Lose Faith?

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardano whales dump 330 million ADA in epic rebalancing
    Tue, 4/02/2025 - 15:21
    330 Million ADA in 48 Hours, Did Cardano Whales Lose Faith?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the last 48 hours, Cardano whales have dumped 300 million ADA on the market, causing a stir in the broader cryptocurrency space. The sell-off has caused selling pressure on the market and has impacted the overall price of the coin amid expectations that ADA bulls can help hold up the fort.

    Implication of Cardano whales’ action

    Ali Martinez, a renowned on-chain analyst on X, shed the spotlight on the Cardano whale action. This has dampened the enthusiasm among market participants and is likely behind the recent drop in trading volume.

    According to CoinMarketCap data, in the last 24 hours, ADA’s trading volume plunged by a significant 43.06% to $2.33 billion. This drop reflects the huge apathy in the Cardano market space.

    Analysts have argued that the Cardano whale dump triggered this reaction from investors. The Cardano whales could have been overwhelmed by the price performance of ADA and possibly sold off their holdings to cushion their losses.

    Generally, whales dump on the market when the price slips and reacquire the asset by buying the dip.

    Surprisingly, according to Martinez, on-chain data shows that Cardano whales have not bought the dip of ADA. That is, despite the opportunity for whales to buy the dip, the hold-off suggests possible headwinds ahead.

    In other words, their reluctance to buy the dip might signal they do not have confidence in Cardano's short-term price outlook.

    Retail investors remain bullish on ADA

    In the past month, ADA has not been able to break above its psychological $1 level and maintain it. Despite this volatility, ADA’s Open Interest recently spiked as investors committed to 1.3 billion ADA in the future.

    Unlike the whales, these investors have chosen to bet on ADA but adopted a cautious stance on the market.

    These retail investors might be eyeing ADA’s movement as it nears its final consolidation phase, as reported earlier by U.Today. According to analysis, ADA should exit the Symmetrical Triangle by March 2025, showing a long term bullish outlook for the coin.

    #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

