3 Trillion SHIB Moved to Robinhood Address as Shiba Inu Price Makes 70% Jump

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu posts best weekly close since October 2021, surging 130% in days
Sat, 2/03/2024 - 11:38

Crypto data tracker Whale Alert has spotted a large Shiba Inu move within the last 24 hours. A Robinhood-named address received a large transfer of 3 trillion SHIB tokens worth about $50 million from an unknown wallet.

Whale Alert reported, "3,023,255,579,400 SHIB ($49,933,096) was transferred from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet." 

Robinhood's SHIB acquisition coincides with a remarkable rally for the token, which has soared by over 70% in the last 24 hours, reaching highs of $0.00002888 in early Saturday trading.

SHIB has outperformed many other major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin, and has climbed to the 11th spot in the market capitalization ranking, with a valuation of over $12.8 billion.

At the time of writing, SHIB was up 62.20% in the last 24 hours to $0.00002149. The dog token is also set to post its best weekly close since October 2021, currently up 129%, according to CoinMarketCap data.

What happened on-chain ahead of SHIB's massive pump?

As Shiba Inu's price skyrocketed by about 70% in the last 24 hours, the on-chain analytics platform Spot On Chain reports what happened on-chain in the past three days leading to the pump.

Spot On Chain highlights three occurrences that might have contributed to SHIB's price pump. First, a "smart trader" bought 75.91 billion SHIB, now worth $1.51 million, from Binance two days before the pump. This trader has now netted over $614,000 in gains on his Shiba Inu buy.

Second, MakerDAO co-founder Rune is reported to have bought 7.41 billion SHIB with 100,000 USDC for the first time and has netted about $47.1 billion on his SHIB purchase.

Third, an UPbit-named wallet has accumulated 2.13 trillion SHIB, now worth $42.3 million, in the last 24 hours. Currently, this wallet is the seventh largest-holding wallet of SHIB, with 12.45 trillion SHIB worth $247 million.

About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

