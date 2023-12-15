Advertisement
3 Reasons Why XRP Is Underperforming in This Rally

Arman Shirinyan
XRP's performance has not been exceptional, especially if you consider pace other assets have shown us
Fri, 12/15/2023 - 09:47
Despite the bullish mood of the cryptocurrency market in general, the XRP/USD chart appears to be struggling to match the performance of its peers. There are several factors contributing to its underperformance:

Old-gen cryptocurrency challenges: XRP, alongside other established cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, is facing intense competition from newer blockchain projects. For instance, Solana-based assets have recently experienced a significant rally, highlighting a shift in investor interest toward newer ecosystems that promise faster transactions and lower costs, without worrying too much about additional decentralization. This investor shift has affected the price momentum of older-generation cryptocurrencies, including XRP.

XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

Regulatory stalemate: The ongoing legal tussle between Ripple Labs (the company behind XRP) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has not seen any significant action lately, with the case awaiting resolution next year​​. 

This uncertainty dampens investor sentiment as the market anticipates a critical decision that could impact XRP's future​​. Although Ripple scored some legal victories, including the dismissal of charges against its executives, the final outcome remains uncertain, with a grand trial scheduled for April next year that could influence the entire cryptocurrency sector​​.

Lack of use case and growth drivers: XRP's use case as a bridge currency for cross-border transactions has not evolved significantly. There has been a lack of institutional exposure to XRP, and its utility in the DeFi space remains limited. The question of XRP's future as a means of payment continues to loom, with no clear regulatory or legal breakthroughs in recent months to bolster its position​​. Without strong use cases or growth drivers, XRP's price fails to rally in line with market trends.

The combination of these factors results in the lackluster performance of XRP amid a market that otherwise shows signs of a rally. XRP fans and investors will be closely watching the April grand trial and any developments in Ripple's use cases after that which might finally push it to new highs.

#XRP
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

