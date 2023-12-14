Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are trying to get back in the game, according to CoinStats.

BNB chart by CoinStats

BNB/USD

Unlike other coins, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 0.19%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is approaching to the local support level of $248.2. If the daily candle closes around that mark, one can expect a breakout, followed by a blast to the $245 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of BNB is trading within yesterday's candle, which means that none of the sides has seized the initiative yet.

In this regard, ongoing sideways trading around $250 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, traders should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of the resistance of $261.7. If it happens near that level, the growth may continue to the $270-$280 zone.

BNB is trading at $250.2 at press time.