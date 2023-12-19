Advertisement
AD

3 Factors That Should Push Bitcoin (BTC) to $43,000

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin should regain long-awaited target, but there's a catch
Tue, 12/19/2023 - 09:52
3 Factors That Should Push Bitcoin (BTC) to $43,000
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As investors and analysts examine the Bitcoin charts for clues to the cryptocurrency's next move, several key factors suggest a push toward the $43,000 mark could be imminent.

Advertisement

Network fundamentals and miner revenue surge

One of the more significant developments has been the growth in inscriptions and the accompanying surge in fees paid to miners. Inscriptions, which embed data within Bitcoin transactions, have generated over $175 million in fees. This not only reflects the robustness and versatility of the Bitcoin network but also contributes to the security of the blockchain by increasing miner revenue. With miners incentivized by higher fees, the network becomes more decentralized and secure, which can build investor confidence in the asset's long-term value.

BTCUSD Chart
BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

Technical analysis and market correction completion

The provided Bitcoin chart showcases the asset undergoing a market correction, which appears to be nearing completion. This phase is crucial as it often allows the asset to stabilize before embarking on a new growth trajectory. A key feature to note is the price action finding support along the 50-day moving average, suggesting a strong level where buyers come in. The RSI, while retreating from overbought territory, remains in a neutral zone, indicating that the selling pressure may be abating.

Related
Cardano's Hoskinson Slams Bitcoin Beach Project

Advertisement

Market sentiment and institutional adoption

Market sentiment is gradually shifting as Bitcoin recovers from its correction phase. This renewed optimism is partly fueled by increased institutional adoption in the form of a spot Bitcoin ETF, which introduces new capital and stability to the market. Institutional investors are often seen as a bellwether for market confidence, and their growing presence in the Bitcoin space can signal a maturing market poised for further growth.

In light of these factors, Bitcoin's surge to $43,000 seems not only plausible but grounded in a confluence of positive technical, fundamental and sentiment-driven indicators. But while regaining the position is one thing, gaining a foothold above the crucial price level is a completely different story.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Clears One Zero Again as Greed Returns to Market
2023/12/19 09:51
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Clears One Zero Again as Greed Returns to Market
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Lawyer Named Lawyer of the Year
2023/12/19 09:51
XRP Lawyer Named Lawyer of the Year
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shibarium Hits Record 130 Million Inscriptions
2023/12/19 09:51
Shibarium Hits Record 130 Million Inscriptions
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

3 Factors That Should Push Bitcoin (BTC) to $43,000
3 Factors That Should Push Bitcoin (BTC) to $43,000
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Clears One Zero Again as Greed Returns to Market
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Clears One Zero Again as Greed Returns to Market
XRP Lawyer Named Lawyer of the Year
XRP Lawyer Named Lawyer of the Year
Shibarium Hits Record 130 Million Inscriptions
Shibarium Hits Record 130 Million Inscriptions
BlackRock Inches Closer to Bitcoin ETF
BlackRock Inches Closer to Bitcoin ETF
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints 'Death Candle' as Price Makes Unexpected Turnover
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints 'Death Candle' as Price Makes Unexpected Turnover
Ripple Executive Predicts Surge in Institutional Adoption
Ripple Executive Predicts Surge in Institutional Adoption
Justin Sun Withdraws Half a Trillion SHIB from Binance
Justin Sun Withdraws Half a Trillion SHIB from Binance
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 18
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 18
Shytoshi Kusama Announces Plan for Global SHIB Adoption, Ripple Shares Epic 2024 Forecast After SEC Lawsuit, Arthur Hayes Sets BTC's Next Target at $1 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Shytoshi Kusama Announces Plan for Global SHIB Adoption, Ripple Shares Epic 2024 Forecast After SEC Lawsuit, Arthur Hayes Sets BTC's Next Target at $1 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Show all
Advertisement
AD