Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    2.97 Million Toncoin in 24 Hours, What Triggered TON Revival?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 1/04/2025 - 14:42
    Toncoin open interest up 35%, 2.97 million TON in 24 hours
    Advertisement
    2.97 Million Toncoin in 24 Hours, What Triggered TON Revival?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Toncoin (TON) investors have committed $12.22 million to the cryptocurrency’s derivatives market, anticipating a bullish run for the coin. Per CoinGlass data, TON’s open interest surged by a massive 35.86% in the last 24 hours as investors renewed interest in the asset.

    Advertisement

    TON’s massive trading volume and market rebound

    Notably, open interest is a metric that provides insight into the total value of outstanding derivatives contracts, both futures and options, which have not been settled.

    In the last 24 hours, traders have committed 2.98 million TON amid the asset's rebound move on the broader cryptocurrency market.

    Related
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 6% in One Hour, What's Happening?
    Tue, 03/18/2025 - 15:58
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 6% in One Hour, What's Happening?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    This development suggests that investors anticipate a sustained bullish run in the Toncoin ecosystem. The anticipation is not misplaced, given TON’s recent performance.

    In the last seven days, TON has registered 11.79% growth, almost doubling within the last 30 days, posting a growth rate of 22.88%.

    As of press time, the TON price was changing hands at $4.10, representing a 4.21% increase. Despite the rising value, investors are actively moving the coin, as trading volume has increased by 14.14% to $347.17 million.

    What's behind Toncoin price breakout?

    The bullish sentiment surrounding TON marks a shift from the downward pressure it faced in February and March. In those months, the price of TON breached the $3 support level and traded below $4 for most of the two months.

    However, April looks like a bullish month for Toncoin as the ecosystem appears to have reversed its bearish pressure. A key resistance level for TON is the $4 level. With the recent breach, technical indicators signal that if TON maintains the momentum, it could reclaim a higher price mark.

    Related
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 104% in Whale Moves Amid Market Shorts Liquidation
    Wed, 01/15/2025 - 12:42
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 104% in Whale Moves Amid Market Shorts Liquidation
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Another catalyst might revolve around Pavel Durov, the Telegram’s founder's, legal freedom. As U.Today reported, Durov recently acknowledged the growth of the blockchain. He hinted at the success recorded in March, injecting about $400 million in support as an endorsement.

    This news could have fueled renewed interest in the ecosystem that faced challenges during Durov’s detention. He has issued statements to stabilize the ecosystem and dispel investor fears.

    #Toncoin

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 1, 2025 - 14:28
    XRP on Verge of Big Bitcoin Move, and It's Up
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 1, 2025 - 14:17
    Shiba Inu up 6% as Shibarium Hits Big Milestone: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dexsport Unveils Its Biggest Update, Adding 5,000 New Games from Leading iGaming Providers
    LBank Q1 Report Highlights $4B Trading Volume and 20% Surge in Traffic
    Bitunix Launches the World's First K-Line Ultra App with TradingView Integration
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dexsport Unveils Its Biggest Update, Adding 5,000 New Games from Leading iGaming Providers
    LBank Q1 Report Highlights $4B Trading Volume and 20% Surge in Traffic
    Bitunix Launches the World's First K-Line Ultra App with TradingView Integration
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    2.97 Million Toncoin in 24 Hours, What Triggered TON Revival?
    XRP on Verge of Big Bitcoin Move, and It's Up
    Shiba Inu up 6% as Shibarium Hits Big Milestone: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD