Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Pavel Durov Reveals TON's $400 Million Mega Backing

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 26/03/2025 - 16:04
    Telegram founder Pavel Durov breaks silence on TON success, details inside
    Advertisement
    Pavel Durov Reveals TON's $400 Million Mega Backing
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    For a man who rarely speaks publicly, Pavel Durov’s latest comments about The Open Network (TON) carry weight. In a rare acknowledgment of the blockchain’s growth, the Telegram founder revealed that Silicon Valley’s biggest players - Sequoia, Benchmark, Ribbit, Draper and VY Capital - have collectively poured over $400 million into TON, offering not just capital but public endorsement.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for March 26
    Wed, 03/26/2025 - 14:58
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for March 26
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    Durov framed TON’s rise in pragmatic terms. Over the past year, it has become Telegram’s de facto financial layer - the only way creators withdraw earnings, the sole payment rail for ads on most markets and the mandatory blockchain for hundreds of millions using mini apps. 

    HOT Stories
    Cardano's (ADA) Imminent Game-Changing Upgrade in Spotlight: Details
    'We Are All Satoshi': USDT Founder Reacts to News About Bitcoin Creator
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Stuns With Gloomy Prediction
    Strategy's Saylor Challenges GameStop to Go Big on Bitcoin

    Even Telegram’s digital assets, from usernames to virtual gifts, now exist exclusively as TON-based NFTs. "The in-app economy is scaling faster than anticipated," Durov notes.

    Related
    Pavel Durov Reveals Case of New Telegram Millionaire Emerging in Just 20 Days
    Thu, 11/21/2024 - 13:38
    Pavel Durov Reveals Case of New Telegram Millionaire Emerging in Just 20 Days
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    He singled out TON’s technical edge: sharding architecture built to process transactions at a scale fit for Telegram’s user base - almost one billion people - calling it one of the few blockchains with fundamentals, not just speculation.

    The update came just as Durov resolved his legal standoff with French authorities.

    #Pavel Durov #Telegram Open Network (TON) News #TON

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 26, 2025 - 16:00
    Cardano's (ADA) Imminent Game-Changing Upgrade in Spotlight: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 26, 2025 - 15:50
    Ripple's Alderoty Makes His 'Last Update on SEC v. Ripple Ever,' Shiba Inu Records First Major Bullish Signal, Official Dogecoin Reserve Goes Live With 10 Million DOGE Purchase: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Pavel Durov Reveals TON's $400 Million Mega Backing
    Cardano's (ADA) Imminent Game-Changing Upgrade in Spotlight: Details
    Ripple's Alderoty Makes His 'Last Update on SEC v. Ripple Ever,' Shiba Inu Records First Major Bullish Signal, Official Dogecoin Reserve Goes Live With 10 Million DOGE Purchase: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD