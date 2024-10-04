Advertisement
AD

    2.6 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Whales Are Sinking

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu whales are getting exhausted
    Fri, 4/10/2024 - 14:10
    2.6 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Whales Are Sinking
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to recent on-chain data, whale activity has been declining for Shiba Inu. Whales have transacted $26.6 trillion worth of SHIB tokens in the last day, indicating a gradual decline in the market power of these significant holders. 

    Advertisement

    IntoTheBlock data shows a sharp decline in the number of large transactions, with just 129 transactions recorded as a seven-day low. When compared to the seven-day peak of 383, large transactions that occurred on Oct. 1, this decline is noteworthy. A discernible decline in whale activity was evident in the volume of SHIB's large transactions, which fell from 8.27 trillion on Oct. 1 to 2.02 trillion on Sept. 29. 

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    An overall negative outlook on Shiba Inu is being exacerbated by the decline in whale transactions. Only 49% of SHIB holders are currently profitable, according to the token's summary, with 47% of holders losing money. On-chain signals are also bearish, with three of the four signals indicating bearish conditions, confirming this cautious attitude.

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi-Era Whale Suddenly Awakens With Bitcoin Creator's Identity Just Days From Revelation
    XRP Becomes Top Trending Token. Here's Why
    SEC Yet to Reveal Why It's Appealing Ripple Case
    Ethereum (ETH) $32 Billion Catastrophe Continues, Bitcoin (BTC) in Limbo for 200 Days, XRP Showed Weirdest Performance in Last 7 Days

    Related
    Satoshi-Era Whale Suddenly Awakens With Bitcoin Creator's Identity Just Days From Revelation
    Fri, 10/04/2024 - 10:25
    Satoshi-Era Whale Suddenly Awakens With Bitcoin Creator's Identity Just Days From Revelation
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    Market challenges in general are highlighted by the negative turn in several factors, including net network growth and the number of holders in the money. There has been some encouraging movement despite the negative indicators. 

    Even though there are less of them, large transactions have seen a bullish increase of 12.47% in recent days, suggesting that some whales are still holding onto SHIB. Whether this will be sufficient to counteract the larger sell-off is yet to be determined.

    As for the price, SHIB has almost lost all of the gains it showed us in September and is currently struggling to regain any grounds for a reversal. 

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 4, 2024 - 13:57
    'Not Me': Another Satoshi Nakamoto Associate Denies Being Bitcoin Creator
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Oct 4, 2024 - 13:49
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Rebound Mode to Resume 'Uptober' Rally
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Moongate Launches New Rewards Program and NFT Collection
    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run
    Sabai Protocol Partners with Victus Capital to Accelerate Tokenization of Real-World Assets
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    2.6 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Whales Are Sinking
    'Not Me': Another Satoshi Nakamoto Associate Denies Being Bitcoin Creator
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Rebound Mode to Resume 'Uptober' Rally
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD