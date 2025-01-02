Advertisement
    220 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Single Move: Whales Leaving Exchanges

    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu saw massive transaction coming from this anonymous whale
    Thu, 2/01/2025 - 10:48
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The withdrawal of a substantial amount of 220 billion SHIB tokens from Binance's wallets in a single transaction has garnered attention. Instead of signaling immediate market activity, such movements are frequently read as a shift toward self-custody, suggesting a possible long-term hold strategy.

    This whale activity fits a pattern that is frequently observed during times of market hesitancy or uncertainty. By taking so much SHIB off of Binance, the whale lessens the pressure on the exchange to sell. This choice may be an indication of confidence in the price performance of Shiba Inu going forward or a preventative measure against possible volatility.

    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The 200 EMA, a crucial level that had previously signaled a turning point for SHIB's bullish runs, provided the asset with recent strong support, according to the price chart for Shiba Inu. Since passing this support test, the price has recovered somewhat, rising above the $0.00002200 mark.

    SHIB stays below the 50 EMA, suggesting that additional upward momentum is required to confirm a complete reversal of the recent downtrend even though the current trend seems cautiously bullish. A minor increase in volume profiles during this recovery phase indicates that there may be a resurgence of interest in the asset driven by whale activity. Further buying interest in SHIB may arise if it can maintain its current momentum and overcome the resistance level of $0.00002350.

    On the other hand, if the $0.00002200 support is not maintained, it may indicate that lower levels will be tested again. Retail investors may find the 220 billion SHIB withdrawal to be a bullish indication of the asset's continued whale interest.

    Nonetheless, cautious optimism is advised because the overall market is still dealing with conflicting emotions. As SHIB makes its next moves in early 2025, it will be critical to keep an eye on important price levels and general market conditions.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

