Advertisement
AD

    2 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Something to Happen on Monday?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu regaining some serious traction on market, with whales transferring almost 2 trillion of tokens
    Sun, 27/10/2024 - 13:04
    2 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Something to Happen on Monday?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu has experienced a surge in transaction volume over the past day, almost reaching 2 trillion tokens in the last 24 hours. This notable movement indicates that there is increased activity in the network, which probably indicates that there may be volatility or changes in the direction of prices when trading starts next week.

    Advertisement

    Significant accumulation or distribution can usually be indicated by high transaction volumes. With the amount of activity going on right now, this spike might mean that traders or institutions are getting ready for a big move. Despite the high volume of transactions SHIB is currently trading at a relatively stable level, hovering around the $0.0000170 mark on the price chart.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    However, the asset has demonstrated sensitivity to large trades, suggesting that SHIB may be about to see a price spike if buying pressure increases. On the other hand, the price may decline and test the current support level if this volume indicates a sell-off or liquidation. For the short term, $0.0000165 is the main support for SHIB. Increased bearish momentum could be indicated by a breakdown below this.

    HOT Stories
    XRPL AMM Sees “Extreme” Increase in Volume
    SHIB 'Inferno' Index Shoots Up 232%, Price Reacts Unexpectedly
    Cardano Founder Reveals Epic Bitcoin Plan: Details
    XRP Skyrockets 58% in Volume Amid $377 Million Crypto Market Sell-Off

    Related
    SHIB 'Inferno' Index Shoots Up 232%, Price Reacts Unexpectedly
    Sat, 10/26/2024 - 20:00
    SHIB 'Inferno' Index Shoots Up 232%, Price Reacts Unexpectedly
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    Positively, a price push toward $0.0000180 would indicate that SHIB is strengthening again and might open the door to a rising trend. The high volume that occurs right before the trading week begins may create the conditions for SHIB's price movements to be more volatile on Monday, which could result in a breakout or a test of the support level.

    In the end, this spike in on-chain activity will probably be a deciding factor for SHIB in the days ahead. The trend should be closely monitored by traders because any persistent change in volume may signal whether the price of Shiba Inu is poised for a breakout or will face downward pressure.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 27, 2024 - 12:49
    Ripple Co-Founder Slams Gensler as Worst Public Servant of All Time
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Oct 27, 2024 - 12:34
    Coinbase Bitcoin Premium Hits 2-Years Low: What Does It Mean?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aark Digital Offers 15% Bounty to Hacker Responsible for $1.5M Attack on Vaults
    Thailand Blockchain Week 2024 – "Invest, Innovate, Interconnect," The Largest Blockchain Event in Thailand
    Betarena Partners with IBC Group to Upgrade Web3 Media and Sports Engagement
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    2 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Something to Happen on Monday?
    Ripple Co-Founder Slams Gensler as Worst Public Servant of All Time
    Coinbase Bitcoin Premium Hits 2-Years Low: What Does It Mean?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD