18,000 Bitcoin Whales Now Hold Minimum of $1,000,000 in BTC Each: Glassnode Data

Thu, 07/30/2020 - 13:02
Yuri Molchan
Glassnode analytics provider has announced that the number of BTC addresses with at least $1 mln in Bitcoin has surged 38 percent and now there are 18,000 Bitcoin whales
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
According to data shared by Glassnode, the number of Bitcoin millionaires has spiked almost forty percent and now totals 18,000.

Glassnode has also reported that miners have been actively getting rid of their Bitcoin.

18,000 wallets holding $1 mln in Bitcoin

A recent Glassnode tweet says that due to the recent rise of Bitcoin on crypto exchanges, Bitcoin whales have been actively increasing the amount of BTC they are holding.

The chart below shows that after a 38-percent spike, there are now approximately 18,000 addresses holding $1 mln or more worth of Bitcoin.

Image via Twitter

Investors have been grabbing BTC as it surpassed the crucial $10,000 resistance level, reached above $11,000 and then stepped back a little. At press time, Bitcoin is sitting at $10,967, as per figures from CoinMarketCap.

Crypto Hackers Move $4,975,676 in Bitcoin from Funds Grabbed from Bitfinex in 2016 Attack

Bitcoin miners' exchange flow soars 46.5%

Another Glassnode account reported that the amount of Bitcoin that miners have been sending away to other wallets, including crypto exchanges, has soared.

The former has risen 30.6 percent over the past 24 hours. The latter has hit $294,373.42, spiking 46.5 percent in the past 24 hours.

Therefore, the amount of Bitcoin on crypto exchanges has shown a drastic increase. The figure now totals $29,172,868,994.89a 5-month high.

