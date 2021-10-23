leaderboard
woj

$1.67 Billion in Bitcoin Moved Between Anon Wallets as BTC Drops to $60,000

News
Sat, 10/23/2021 - 09:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
According to the recent blockchain data, whales have transferred $1.67 billion worth of Bitcoin between their wallets as BTC regains $61,000 after a decline
$1.67 Billion in Bitcoin Moved Between Anon Wallets as BTC Drops to $60,000
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
woj
woj

Whale Alert crypto service, that tracks large transfers of cryptocurrencies, has detected two massive Bitcoin transactions between anonymous whales, carrying a total of almost $2 billion in crypto.

Whale shift $1.67 billion in Bitcoin

The two abovementioned transfers carried 15,100 and 12,006 BTC. That is equal to $929,007,000 and $742,459,249.

According to Whale Alert, these transfers were conducted between crypto addresses with unregistered owners – anonymous crypto whales.

In the meantime, over the past few days, after the flagship cryptocurrency has reached a new all-time high $66,930, it staged a retracement, dropping first to the $63,000 zone and then to the $60,000 level.

Bitcoin has recovered above $61,000 after that but now it has started declining again. This correction, according to CryptoQuant, is due to short-term holders selling their BTC holdings.

Bitcoin active addresses and circulation not slowing down

According to data shared by Santiment, despite the correction back to first $61,000 and then to $60,000, the main two metrics for Bitcoin – active addresses and circulation – remain strong for the leading crypto.

Related
Elon Musk Says He Will Become First Dogecoin Trillionaire

China bans Bitcoin ETF data search

According to Chinese crypto journalist and blogger Colin Wu, the largest stock trading platforms in China, Futu Niuniu and Tiger Securities, have stopped producing search results for market data on Bitcoin ETFs.

Data from the source cites by Wu, Chainnews, says that on Tuesday, October 19, the first day when the ProShares Bitcoin futures ETF under the BITO ticker was launched, this was the top hottest stock on Tiger Securities.

On Friday, another Bitcoin ETF, launched by Valkyrie, started trading on the Nasdaq.

#Bitcoin News #cryptocurrency whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Elon Musk-Posted Bitcoin $69,000 Meme Sold for $28,000 in WETH by Author
10/23/2021 - 10:29
Elon Musk-Posted Bitcoin $69,000 Meme Sold for $28,000 in WETH by Author
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image $1.67 Billion in Bitcoin Moved Between Anon Wallets as BTC Drops to $60,000
10/23/2021 - 09:00
$1.67 Billion in Bitcoin Moved Between Anon Wallets as BTC Drops to $60,000
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image China Sort of Bans NFTs, But Local Internet Giants Keep Entering This Field
10/23/2021 - 07:59
China Sort of Bans NFTs, But Local Internet Giants Keep Entering This Field
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan