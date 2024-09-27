    TON Wallet Tonkeeper to Launch Battery Feature for Hamster Kombat

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Hamster Kombat airdrop expected to significantly increase TON adoption
    Fri, 27/09/2024 - 13:00
    TON Wallet Tonkeeper to Launch Battery Feature for Hamster Kombat
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Tonkeeper, a noncustodial wallet for the TON blockchain ecosystem, has announced its Battery feature support for the upcoming Hamster Kombat crypto airdrop. 

    Advertisement

    The airdrop will distribute HMSTR tokens to Tonkeeper users, who will benefit from the wallet’s Battery feature. 

    This innovation allows users to “charge” their Battery with airdropped HMSTR tokens, which can then be used to cover TON gas fees for transactions. The Battery system ensures smoother transactions, relieving users of concerns about gas costs.

    HOT Stories
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Samson Mow Publishes Ultra-Bullish Bitcoin 'Uptober' Post
    Satoshi Nakamoto Ally Confirms 'Uptober'
    SEC Expected to Appeal Ripple Case by Agency’s Former Lawyer
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Bullish DOGE Tweet: “Get Along Little Doggie”

    Hamster Kombat, a Telegram-based game with more than 300 million users, has become a huge success in the Web3 gaming community. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Tonkeeper Wallet Launches Adventure Campaign With NFT Prizes
    Fri, 09/06/2024 - 13:00
    Tonkeeper Wallet Launches Adventure Campaign With NFT Prizes
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    The game challenges players to complete quests, progressing from a beginner hamster to the CEO of a crypto exchange. The Hamster Kombat Telegram channel boasts over 52 million subscribers, highlighting its popularity.

    Article image
    Source: Tonkeeper

    “Airdrops from Telegram mini-apps like Hamster Kombat are crucial to onboarding new users into crypto,” said Daniel Cawrey, Tonkeeper’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Tonkeeper Battery is an important feature for new entrants. Battery allows us to provide a user experience on par with custodial wallets without controlling any user funds. We believe in the ‘not your keys, not your coins’ concept at Tonkeeper, and we want to give our users the best non-custody experience possible.” 

    The Battery feature will be available to users after peak airdrop activity - likely by Oct. 1, 2024.

    #TON
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 27, 2024 - 14:30
    BlackRock Buys Massive Amount of Bitcoin
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Sep 27, 2024 - 14:27
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Samson Mow Publishes Ultra-Bullish Bitcoin 'Uptober' Post
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    TOKEN2049 Doubles Down On Record Shattering Success: The World’s Largest Crypto Event With 20,000 Attendees and 800 Side Events
    Webs Week 2024 Delivers an Exceptional Networking and Knowledge Exchange Experience
    BITmarkets Releases End-Year Update Highlighting Key Crypto Game-Changers for 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BlackRock Buys Massive Amount of Bitcoin
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Samson Mow Publishes Ultra-Bullish Bitcoin 'Uptober' Post
    3 Levels to Watch as Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of $0.00002
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD