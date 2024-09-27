TON Wallet Tonkeeper to Launch Battery Feature for Hamster Kombat

Tonkeeper, a noncustodial wallet for the TON blockchain ecosystem, has announced its Battery feature support for the upcoming Hamster Kombat crypto airdrop.

The airdrop will distribute HMSTR tokens to Tonkeeper users, who will benefit from the wallet’s Battery feature.

This innovation allows users to “charge” their Battery with airdropped HMSTR tokens, which can then be used to cover TON gas fees for transactions. The Battery system ensures smoother transactions, relieving users of concerns about gas costs.

Hamster Kombat, a Telegram-based game with more than 300 million users, has become a huge success in the Web3 gaming community.

The game challenges players to complete quests, progressing from a beginner hamster to the CEO of a crypto exchange. The Hamster Kombat Telegram channel boasts over 52 million subscribers, highlighting its popularity.

“Airdrops from Telegram mini-apps like Hamster Kombat are crucial to onboarding new users into crypto,” said Daniel Cawrey, Tonkeeper’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Tonkeeper Battery is an important feature for new entrants. Battery allows us to provide a user experience on par with custodial wallets without controlling any user funds. We believe in the ‘not your keys, not your coins’ concept at Tonkeeper, and we want to give our users the best non-custody experience possible.”

The Battery feature will be available to users after peak airdrop activity - likely by Oct. 1, 2024.