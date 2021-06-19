PointPay PointPay

148 Million XRP Shifted by Top-Tier Digital Exchanges, While Coin Drops to $0.7

News
Sat, 06/19/2021 - 07:09
article image
Yuri Molchan
Almost 150 million XRP tokens has been moved by major trading companies in the past 24 hours, while the token has seen a minute decline
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Popular Twitter analytics account Whale Alert, which provides data on large crypto transactions, has noticed several large XRP stashes shifted by major crypto exchanges.

148 million XRP moved by Binance and Bittrex

The crypto tracking service has posted several tweets about substantial amounts of XRP moved across the XRPL over the past twenty-four hours.

The biggest digital trading venue in China, Huobi, has sent a whopping 50 million XRP to the largest exchange in the world by trading volume – Binance. In fiat, it is equal to $39,301,009.

Whale Alert also noticed an XRP transfer of 15 million XRP coins from the US-based Bittrex exchange to the UpBit platform.

Bybit exchange, based in Singapore and registered in the British Virgin Islands, has moved a staggering 83 million XRP from one of its wallets to another.

The overall amount of XRP  transferred by these platform totals 148 million coins. That is worth $118,159,676 in fiat.

XRP190621
Image via Twitter

XRP declines to $0.7

After reaching a $0.9 high on June 14, the seventh largest cryptocurrency XRP’s price has been dropping. On June 16-17 it slipped to the $0.8 level and on June 18 it hit a low of $0.7, according to the CoinMarketCap data.

At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at $0.7972 after rising above $0.8 briefly.

XRPpriceJPEG1906
Image via CoinMarketCap​​​​
article image
