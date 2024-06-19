Advertisement
    Exact Reason Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Drop Finally Revealed

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin's drop was abrupt, but reason for it is finally revealed
    Wed, 19/06/2024 - 12:02
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin's drop below $65,000 was clearly unexpected, and the reasons behind it were quite shady and determining what exactly caused it is complicated. However, we might have an answer.

    Recently, cryptocurrency hedge funds have completely given up on Bitcoin. Throughout the previous 20 trading days, they have decreased their exposure to the BTC market to just 0.37. This is the lowest level since October 2020. The charts show the price trend of Bitcoin from 2019 to 2024, emphasizing notable highs and lows. 

    BTCUSD
    BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

    Hedge funds' reduced exposure to Bitcoin offers an important reason for the recent steep decline in the cryptocurrency. The lower chart illustrates the rolling one-month beta of global crypto hedge funds to Bitcoin, demonstrating the degree to which hedge fund performance is influenced by changes in the price of Bitcoin. 

    A hedge fund's performance follows Bitcoin if its beta value is one, whereas a beta of less than one denotes reduced exposure. The drop to a beta of 0.37 indicates that hedge funds are far less vulnerable to changes in the price of Bitcoin than they were a few years ago.

    Hedge fund exposure was last at this low point in October 2020 just before Bitcoin saw a notable bull run. Hedge funds are well known for their calculated actions and frequently have access to cutting-edge data and industry knowledge. They may have been expecting more drops or volatility based on their withdrawal from Bitcoin.

    There are a number of reasons for this cautious approach, such as shifting internal investment strategies, macroeconomic conditions or regulatory uncertainties. Since there has been less exposure, there has probably been more selling pressure on Bitcoin, which has pushed the price below the crucial $65,000 mark.

    Given that they frequently have significant capital under their control, hedge funds have a significant influence on the market. The mood of the market and price action greatly affects the flow of funds.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

