Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Leave Coinbase into Unknown as Price Finds Bulls' Support

An unknown major investor recently withdrew over 80 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens from leading U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase. According to on-chain data from Arkham Intelligence, the previously empty wallet under the code "0xE0624" began actively transferring SHIB tokens from Coinbase today and managed to add $2.39 million worth of Shiba Inu to its holdings in 13 hours. In total, it four transfers to accumulate a staggering 80.547 billion SHIB.

Such withdrawals are seen as a bullish sign by crypto market participants, as it is believed that large investors bought a huge amount of cryptocurrency and then withdrew it to more noncustodial and secure storage.

However, this move is not common for the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency, at least as of today. Thus, according to the on-chain exchange flow metric, there were more Shiba Inu tokens flowing into exchanges than out. The total net flow can be estimated at 1.224 trillion SHIB as of today.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Price outlook

Meanwhile, the price of the token itself reached a crucial support level at around $0.00003 per SHIB. The price of the Shiba Inu token has been flirting with this important line for the past few days, testing it with breakouts that were all bought back by the more bullish investors.

SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

In the most recent episode, the price of SHIB dropped to $0.0000295 and then immediately jumped 3% in the next 18 minutes. This further confirms bulls' interest in buying the Shiba Inu token there and makes the support level stronger.

Whether the unknown new whale withdrew SHIB from Coinbase due to the strong price outlook remains an open question, but the fact is that right now the Shiba Inu token's performance leans more to the green than the red.