Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Leave Coinbase into Unknown as Price Finds Bulls' Support

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Whale withdraws 80 billion SHIB as Shiba Inu coin price seems ready to rocket
    Wed, 4/12/2024 - 16:18
    Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Leave Coinbase into Unknown as Price Finds Bulls' Support
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    An unknown major investor recently withdrew over 80 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens from leading U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase. According to on-chain data from Arkham Intelligence, the previously empty wallet under the code "0xE0624" began actively transferring SHIB tokens from Coinbase today and managed to add $2.39 million worth of Shiba Inu to its holdings in 13 hours. In total, it four transfers to accumulate a staggering 80.547 billion SHIB. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Begins Second Phase of Its Bull Cycle
    Wed, 12/04/2024 - 10:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Begins Second Phase of Its Bull Cycle
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Such withdrawals are seen as a bullish sign by crypto market participants, as it is believed that large investors bought a huge amount of cryptocurrency and then withdrew it to more noncustodial and secure storage. 

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy Has Same Bitcoin Purchasing Price as Average Investor
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Warns Not to Get Distracted as BNB Price Hits All-Time High
    Tron (TRX) Skyrockets 80% to Hit New ATH: Reasons
    Brad Garlinghouse Shares 'XRP Trading on Fire' Message As XRP Spikes Again
    Article image
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    However, this move is not common for the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency, at least as of today. Thus, according to the on-chain exchange flow metric, there were more Shiba Inu tokens flowing into exchanges than out. The total net flow can be estimated at 1.224 trillion SHIB as of today.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Price outlook

    Meanwhile, the price of the token itself reached a crucial support level at around $0.00003 per SHIB. The price of the Shiba Inu token has been flirting with this important line for the past few days, testing it with breakouts that were all bought back by the more bullish investors. 

    Article image
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    In the most recent episode, the price of SHIB dropped to $0.0000295 and then immediately jumped 3% in the next 18 minutes. This further confirms bulls' interest in buying the Shiba Inu token there and makes the support level stronger.

    Related
    Mammoth 144,045% SHIB Burn Jump Stuns Shiba Inu Community: Details
    Wed, 12/04/2024 - 09:13
    Mammoth 144,045% SHIB Burn Jump Stuns Shiba Inu Community: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Whether the unknown new whale withdrew SHIB from Coinbase due to the strong price outlook remains an open question, but the fact is that right now the Shiba Inu token's performance leans more to the green than the red.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 4, 2024 - 16:15
    Ethereum (ETH) Resumes Its $4,000 Price Journey
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Dec 4, 2024 - 16:11
    10.43 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Price Suddenly up 7%
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Roam Ranks #1 on DePINscan, Paving the Way for DePIN’s Future
    Accelerate RWA & Digital Asset Growth: BiFinance Strategic Partnership with Dingyi Group (HK:0508)
    LBank Pulse Focus Reveals Crypto's Evolution, Bridging the Narrative with Insights
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Leave Coinbase into Unknown as Price Finds Bulls' Support
    Ethereum (ETH) Resumes Its $4,000 Price Journey
    10.43 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Price Suddenly up 7%
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD