100 Million XRP Moved by FTX Behemoth, Here's What It Means for Market

Astounding amount of XRP has been sent from FTX giant to "unknown" wallet; here's who owns this crypto address

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As reported in a recent tweet by Whale Alert, a jaw-dropping sum of XRP – 100,000,000 – was shifted to a wallet that was marked as "unknown," slightly over 22 hours ago.

This amount of XRP equates to $51,958,683, according to the XRP/USD exchange rate at the moment of the transfer.

Data provided by Bithomp XRP-focused tracker shows that the recipient wallet was a Binance crypto address; therefore, a whale shifted a 100-million XRP lump to another location from FTX.

At press time, Ripple-affiliated XRP token is changing hands at $0.4876, per data from CoinMarketCap.

Ads

Transfers of XRP that large emerged in September when the expectations of the XRP community about a potential Ripple win in court over the SEC became high. Prior to that, throughout the year, such massive transactions of this coin were rare. This might be indicative of investors' interest in seeing XRP rise again after a long period of time.