100 Million XRP Moved by FTX Behemoth, Here's What It Means for Market

Tue, 10/11/2022 - 15:01
article image
Yuri Molchan
Astounding amount of XRP has been sent from FTX giant to "unknown" wallet; here's who owns this crypto address
As reported in a recent tweet by Whale Alert, a jaw-dropping sum of XRP – 100,000,000 – was shifted to a wallet that was marked as "unknown," slightly over 22 hours ago.

This amount of XRP equates to $51,958,683, according to the XRP/USD exchange rate at the moment of the transfer.

Data provided by Bithomp XRP-focused tracker shows that the recipient wallet was a Binance crypto address; therefore, a whale shifted a 100-million XRP lump to another location from FTX.

At press time, Ripple-affiliated XRP token is changing hands at $0.4876, per data from CoinMarketCap.

Charles Hoskinson Wants Nothing More to Do with XRP, Here's What Happened

Transfers of XRP that large emerged in September when the expectations of the XRP community about a potential Ripple win in court over the SEC became high. Prior to that, throughout the year, such massive transactions of this coin were rare. This might be indicative of investors' interest in seeing XRP rise again after a long period of time.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

