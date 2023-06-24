$1 Billion in DOGE Grabbed by Robinhood Customers, Holdings Show 11.16% Rise

Recently, @DogeWhaleAlert wallet tracker shared that the total DOGE holdings stored by the popular Robinhood trading app on behalf of its clients has seen a massive increase of more than 17%.
According to the tweet, the total DOGE stash held by Robinhood has increased by 11.16% compared to the end of May. Back then, the platform's wallets stored 22,641,958,530 DOGE worth $1,598,454,346.
The current total combined amount of #Dogecoin held by @RobinhoodApp 🪶 on behalf of its investors is:— Ðogecoin Whale Alert (@DogeWhaleAlert) June 23, 2023
38,317,905,469 $DOGE
$2,579,369,807 USD
27.39% of the circulating supplyhttps://t.co/iWz81VqfEE
Now, there are 38,317,905,469 DOGE held by Robinhood — the equivalent of $2,579,369,807. This amount of meme coins constitutes 27.39% versus 16.23% registered on May 25. Robinhood customers have acquired roughly $1 billion worth of Dogecoin within the past month.
Currently, the DOGE coin is up 2.5% within the last 24 hours and has increased 8.97% within the last week. The original meme coin is changing hands at $0.06794, according to data shared by CoinMarketCap.