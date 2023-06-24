$1 Billion in DOGE Grabbed by Robinhood Customers, Holdings Show 11.16% Rise

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Recently, @DogeWhaleAlert wallet tracker shared that the total DOGE holdings stored by the popular Robinhood trading app on behalf of its clients has seen a massive increase of more than 17%.

According to the tweet, the total DOGE stash held by Robinhood has increased by 11.16% compared to the end of May. Back then, the platform's wallets stored 22,641,958,530 DOGE worth $1,598,454,346.

The current total combined amount of #Dogecoin held by @RobinhoodApp 🪶 on behalf of its investors is:



38,317,905,469 $DOGE

$2,579,369,807 USD

27.39% of the circulating supplyhttps://t.co/iWz81VqfEE — Ðogecoin Whale Alert (@DogeWhaleAlert) June 23, 2023

Now, there are 38,317,905,469 DOGE held by Robinhood — the equivalent of $2,579,369,807. This amount of meme coins constitutes 27.39% versus 16.23% registered on May 25. Robinhood customers have acquired roughly $1 billion worth of Dogecoin within the past month.

Currently, the DOGE coin is up 2.5% within the last 24 hours and has increased 8.97% within the last week. The original meme coin is changing hands at $0.06794, according to data shared by CoinMarketCap.