$1 Billion in DOGE Grabbed by Robinhood Customers, Holdings Show 11.16% Rise

Sat, 06/24/2023 - 20:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
Robinhood clients have rapidly increased their Dogecoin holdings
$1 Billion in DOGE Grabbed by Robinhood Customers, Holdings Show 11.16% Rise
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Recently, @DogeWhaleAlert wallet tracker shared that the total DOGE holdings stored by the popular Robinhood trading app on behalf of its clients has seen a massive increase of more than 17%.

According to the tweet, the total DOGE stash held by Robinhood has increased by 11.16% compared to the end of May. Back then, the platform's wallets stored 22,641,958,530 DOGE worth $1,598,454,346.

Now, there are 38,317,905,469 DOGE held by Robinhood — the equivalent of $2,579,369,807. This amount of meme coins constitutes 27.39% versus 16.23% registered on May 25. Robinhood customers have acquired roughly $1 billion worth of Dogecoin within the past month.

Related
SHIB Burns 502% Up After 15% Weekly Price Surge

Currently, the DOGE coin is up 2.5% within the last 24 hours and has increased 8.97% within the last week. The original meme coin is changing hands at $0.06794, according to data shared by CoinMarketCap.

#Dogecoin #Robinhood
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Analysis for June 24
06/24/2023 - 19:00
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Analysis for June 24
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Two Ripple Clients Launch Payment Tool for Indian Expats in Bahrain
06/24/2023 - 18:09
Two Ripple Clients Launch Payment Tool for Indian Expats in Bahrain
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image ERC 6551 Ethereum Standard Changes Game in Ethereum NFTs: Guide
06/24/2023 - 18:00
ERC 6551 Ethereum Standard Changes Game in Ethereum NFTs: Guide
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov