0G, OnePiece Labs Introduce Second AI Accelerator Cohort

Focused on supporting disrupting AI developments, 0G and OnePiece Labs AI Accelerator proudly onboards the next cohort of start-ups exploring the benefits of using artificial intelligence and machine learning in DeFi, Web3 gaming, DAOs and other segments of the digital economy.

OnePiece Labs, 0G introduce second cohort of AI accelerator members

According to a joint official statement, OnePiece Labs VC incubator and AI-centric L1 blockchain 0G shared the names of their second cohort of AI accelerator incubees. CARV, Cygnus Finance, DataHive and Infinity Ground were among the start-ups that graduated from the previous stage.

The second cohort will onboard applicants working in the segments of AI-enhanced gaming, AI Agents marketplaces, specialized language models (SLMs) and AI-powered DAO automation.

In the first track, PlaysOut, PlayArts, WagerVS, Lockness and Escape Velocity pitch AI-powered solutions for GameFi and Play-to-Earn. All applicants have already developed solid communities and onboarded thousands of gamers.

Assisterr AI, Exponent.ai and Replicants are offering tooling for autonomous AI agent marketplaces for trading, blockchain integration in retail and more.

Credible Finance and Cred Protocol leverage Specialized Language Models (SLMs) for social score and reputation management tooling.

0G decentralized AI ecosystem expands in 2025

Last but not least, the AI DAO is pitching to partners the first-ever Agentic Governance Protocol for decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs).

By bringing these high-caliber projects into the 0G decentralized AI OS, the accelerator aims to expand 0G’s technological capabilities and attract more innovators to its ecosystem. 0G is rapidly emerging as the AI-enabling layer 1, with a vision to build a truly decentralized AI infrastructure that is scalable, efficient and open to all.

In support of this mission, 0G has secured significant funding, recently closing a major investment round to fuel its growth. With its TGE on the horizon, the 0G ecosystem is primed for exponential expansion.