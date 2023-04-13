Zcash (ZEC), Namada (NAM) Might Enter into Strategic Alliance: Proposal Unveiled

Christopher Goes, board member of Anoma Foundation and long-term contributor of Zcash (ZEC), shares his proposal on integration with Namada (NAM) platform

Zcash (ZEC), one of the most privacy-focused cryptocurrencies in the segment, might soon be integrated with Namada (NAM), a new-gen proof-of-stake (PoS) platform for blockchain-agnostic privacy.

Zcash (ZEC) and Namada (NAM) getting closer to strategic alliance: Proposal

According to the proposal shared by Mr. Goes on the Zcash (ZEC) community forum, Namada (NAM) and Zcash (ZEC) might enter into a strategic alliance. The collaboration between the two teams will include joint airdrops, cross-chain bridges and a grants pool with enhanced privacy.

I'm excited to announce my proposal for a strategic alliance between @namada and @zcash, including a grants pool, an airdrop, and a bridge between Namada and Zcash! Check out the details here - https://t.co/JnE6fJNpMw - or catch a summary in the thread below 👇 — Christopher Goes (@cwgoes) April 12, 2023

The teams will be collaborating on the Zcash Sustainability Fund (ZSF) and joint grants pool for developers addressing crucial use cases in the privacy segment.

Also, Anoma Foundation, the organization overseeing the development of Namada (NAM) blockchain, will celebrate the start of a collaboration with a direct airdrop of NAM, Namada's staking token, to current Zcash (ZEC) holders. The airdrop rewards will be distributed between both shielded and regular addresses.

Holders of shielded ZEC will receive even larger airdrops than holders of regular (visible) wallets. The distribution will take place in Q2, 2023, after the mainnet activation of Namada (NAM) blockchain.

Besides grants and airdrops, the two organizations will collaborate on numerous technical developments to advance the level of security and privacy in the global crypto ecosystem.

More shielded instruments on various blockchains

First of all, Zcash (ZEC) contributors and Anoma Foundation will work on establishing a decentralized bridge between Namada (NAM) and Zcash (ZEC).

The exact details of the product are yet to be fixed, but it will be a collaboration between Electric Coin Company, the Anoma Foundation and Axelar.

Then, the teams will work with each other on the research and development of private cross-chain bridges. Such systems will accelerate the adoption of privacy-centric solutions in real world use cases. Then, the partners will analyze and research different use cases of privacy-centric proof-of-stake (PoS) systems.