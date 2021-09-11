ZCash is Back: Major CEX Bittrex Relists ZEC

One of the most popular privacy-focused cryptocurrencies, ZCash (ZEC), is available on Bittrex again
ZCash is Back: Major CEX Bittrex Relists ZEC
Bittrex, a cryptocurrency exchange with fiat support, listed in the top 15 by trading volume, brings ZCash (ZEC) back to its spot trading suite.

ZCash (ZEC) is relisted by Bittrex

According to the official announcement shared by the Bittrex Exchange team, ZCash (ZEC) privacy-focused cryptocurrency is back on the platform.

Starting from Sept. 9, 2021, ZCash (ZEC) is back to being available in major trading pairs with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) cryptos and ZEC/USD fiat pair.

As U.Today reported previously, Bittrex delisted all of its privacy coins—Monero (XMR), ZCash (ZEC) and Dash (DASH)—nine months ago.

The platform's representatives restrained themselves from commenting on the reasons for the delisting. In Q4, 2020, many exchanges in the U.S., Asia and Australia were forced to cease trading privacy coins.

When Monero (XMR), Dash (DASH)?

At the same time, it is still unclear whether the exchange is planning to relist other victims of the January delisting. Advocates of Monero (XMR) commented on ZEC's return to Bittrex in a semi-ironic manner.

On June 30, 2021, when ZEC cheerleaders challenged Monero's privacy, its former lead maintainer Riccardo "Fluffy Pony" Spagni asked one of them to de-obfuscate the transaction he shared.

The arrogant ZEC enthusiast failed to respond to the challenge.

