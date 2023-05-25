XRP-Supporting Lawyer Questions Ripple Case Timeline

Alex Dovbnya
The predicted timeline for the resolution of the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple has been humorously questioned by an XRP-supporting lawyer
In the ongoing saga of the Ripple Vs SEC case, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse's recent prediction of a timely resolution is being questioned.

Notably, an attorney known for supporting XRP, John Deaton, responded to Garlinghouse's forecast with good-natured skepticism, a move that has stirred conversation within the cryptocurrency community.

Garlinghouse expressed confidence that the ongoing SEC case against his company would be concluded within weeks, not months.

However, Deaton, who represents a large group of XRP holders in the lawsuit, offered a cheeky response, wishing Garlinghouse good luck with his optimistic timeline. This raised eyebrows among followers, prompting questions about the attorney's views.

Deaton clarified that his comment wasn't intended to express doubt but was a jest at the frequently off-mark predictions in the lawsuit timeline.

He acknowledged that his attempt at humor might have been misunderstood due to the phrasing of his tweet.

This exchange took place amidst a broader context of anticipation within the cryptocurrency world for the lawsuit's resolution.

The outcome of Ripple's tussle with the SEC is expected to have significant implications for the broader crypto industry. 

As reported by U.Today, Garlinghouse predicted that the case would be resolved in the first part of 2023.  

article image
