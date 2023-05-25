Bitcoin's Hedge Myth Exposed by 'Black Swan' Author

Thu, 05/25/2023 - 15:26
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Renowned author Nassim Nicholas Taleb recently ignited new debate on Twitter about Bitcoin's effectiveness as a hedge against economic instability
Bitcoin's Hedge Myth Exposed by 'Black Swan' Author
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Nassim Nicholas Taleb, well-known author and scholar, recently questioned Bitcoin's commonly perceived role as a safe haven asset on Twitter.

Highlighting the cryptocurrency's downward trajectory during recent U.S. economic troubles, including funding risk and inflation, Taleb urged a rethink of its role as a reliable hedge. His comments sparked intense discussion among crypto enthusiasts and investors alike, with Bitcoiners arguing that their favorite cryptocurrency can still serve as a hedge.

Related
Ripple v. SEC: CEO Expects Ruling in 'Weeks' as Reveal Date Nears
The scholar's comments come at a crucial time, as the U.S. is on the brink of a potential financial crisis. The country's debt ceiling, which limits how much the government can borrow, is set at $31.4 trillion. If Congress does not agree to raise or suspend this limit by early June, the U.S. Treasury Department may run out of money to pay the government's bills and obligations, which could result in a default on U.S. debt.

In this scenario, the financial market's concern is escalating, and Bitcoin's value seems to be influenced by these events instead of acting as the supposed safeguard.

Taleb, in another tweet, also emphasized the importance of making investment decisions based on future performance expectations rather than past trends.

He indirectly suggested that those who rely on Bitcoin's historical performance as a measure of its future stability are misguided. Instead, he urged investors to consider the current market price when making investment decisions.

Taleb's observations add to the growing conversation surrounding Bitcoin's role as a hedge. Supporters argue that Bitcoin offers protection against inflation and geopolitical instability, while skeptics point to its high volatility and recent performance as reasons for doubt.

#Bitcoin News #Nassim Nicholas Taleb
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Whale Shovels 280 Billion SHIB to Huobi As Shibarium Launch Gets Delayed
05/25/2023 - 15:10
Whale Shovels 280 Billion SHIB to Huobi As Shibarium Launch Gets Delayed
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano (ADA) Called Green Blockchain, Here's Why This Is True
05/25/2023 - 15:05
Cardano (ADA) Called Green Blockchain, Here's Why This Is True
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image 1 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Addresses Are in Losses: Data
05/25/2023 - 14:56
1 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Addresses Are in Losses: Data
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide