    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Skyrockets 140% in Volume Amid XRP Mania

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP price's recent explosion has sent its top rival, XLM, pumping with staggering 140% increase in trading volume
    Tue, 30/07/2024 - 14:37
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Skyrockets 140% in Volume Amid XRP Mania
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The XRP mania that emerged out of the blue today was a complete shock to the cryptocurrency market. Within 24 hours, the popular cryptocurrency climbed to the top of the list of the most profitable digital assets on the market. 

    Advertisement

    Looking at the XRP price chart, you can see a huge green candle that took the price down 6% in a moment today, which is quite a lot for an asset whose capitalization was already over $30 billion.

    Related
    Last Time This Happened, XRP Price Saw 60,000% Rally
    Tue, 07/30/2024 - 05:18
    Last Time This Happened, XRP Price Saw 60,000% Rally
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Skyrockets 140% in Volume Amid XRP Mania
    Solana (SOL) Not Security: SEC Has Major Change of Heart
    Last Time This Happened, XRP Price Saw 60,000% Rally
    Solana on Verge of $200? Ethereum Smashes Resistance, XRP Set for $1 Breakout

    This unexpected bullish momentum on XRP is also reflected on the chart of Stellar (XLM). 

    Stellar (XLM) price outlook

    XLM is often referred to as XRP's rival. The fact is that it was originally conceived that way by Jed McCaleb, who left Ripple and the development of XRPL to create a decentralized ecosystem of cross-border transfers. 

    Then came Stellar and the XLM token, which the market perceived as a kind of beta for XRP's price action.

    Article image
    XLM to USD by CoinMarketCap

    On the back of today's market position, XLM also rose over 4.6%, reaching $0.1 per token at the moment. The increased interest in the token was also reflected in a sharp increase in token trading volumes.

    Related
    XRP Unveils Major Bull Signal: Where Could XRP Price Skyrocket Next?
    Mon, 07/29/2024 - 15:59
    XRP Unveils Major Bull Signal: Where Could XRP Price Skyrocket Next?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    According to CoinGlass data, XLM trades grew by more than 140% over the past day to total $91.8 million. This is only derivatives, and if we take into account the data from the spot market, we can talk about a turnover of XLM of more than $160 million for the last day.

    #XRP #XRP News #XLM #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Cardano Inching Closer to Chang Hard Fork as ADA Price Plunges
    Jul 30, 2024 - 14:30
    Cardano Inching Closer to Chang Hard Fork as ADA Price Plunges
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares Plunge as Outflows Continue
    Jul 30, 2024 - 14:30
    Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares Plunge as Outflows Continue
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Cardano (ADA) Steps Closer to ETF as SEC Updates Binance Case
    Jul 30, 2024 - 14:30
    Cardano (ADA) Steps Closer to ETF as SEC Updates Binance Case
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    18th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards - West Africa 2024
    Everreach Labs Unveils Official Trailer for New Co-op PvE Shooter REVENGE
    Tria's Unchained brings Chain Abstraction to Injective Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Skyrockets 140% in Volume Amid XRP Mania
    Cardano Inching Closer to Chang Hard Fork as ADA Price Plunges
    Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares Plunge as Outflows Continue
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD