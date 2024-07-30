XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Skyrockets 140% in Volume Amid XRP Mania

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The XRP mania that emerged out of the blue today was a complete shock to the cryptocurrency market. Within 24 hours, the popular cryptocurrency climbed to the top of the list of the most profitable digital assets on the market.

Looking at the XRP price chart, you can see a huge green candle that took the price down 6% in a moment today, which is quite a lot for an asset whose capitalization was already over $30 billion.

This unexpected bullish momentum on XRP is also reflected on the chart of Stellar (XLM).

Stellar (XLM) price outlook

XLM is often referred to as XRP's rival. The fact is that it was originally conceived that way by Jed McCaleb, who left Ripple and the development of XRPL to create a decentralized ecosystem of cross-border transfers.

Then came Stellar and the XLM token, which the market perceived as a kind of beta for XRP's price action.

XLM to USD by CoinMarketCap

On the back of today's market position, XLM also rose over 4.6%, reaching $0.1 per token at the moment. The increased interest in the token was also reflected in a sharp increase in token trading volumes.

According to CoinGlass data, XLM trades grew by more than 140% over the past day to total $91.8 million. This is only derivatives, and if we take into account the data from the spot market, we can talk about a turnover of XLM of more than $160 million for the last day.