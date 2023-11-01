XRP Records Sudden 6% Jump, What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After showing signs of slowdown earlier today, XRP has printed a sudden parabolic run in price. At the time of writing, the digital currency is up by 6%, with its price rebounding from its 24-hour low of $0.5823 to its current level of $0.601.

XRP 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

With the reboot in price, XRP has now extended its lead in terms of price gains over the past seven days. Within this time, the coin has soared by 9.77%, and on average, XRP sustained its trading volume for the better part of October. At the moment, a total of $2,320,662,076 XRP was traded on exchanges, accounting for a growth rate of 38%.

Binance welcomed the highest XRP trading volume with a total of $379,948,931, up 16%. The sudden revival might be linked to the general optimism in the XRP community, stemming from the build-up of a series of reward campaigns launched by Ripple's ally, Uphold, to the legal victory scored by the coin over its status in the US.

XRP is now the only altcoin in the United States regarded by law as a nonsecurity. With this knowledge, XRP bulls are notably eyeing starting November on a clean slate.

Ripple and Xahau effects

Two other potential reasons for the current resurgence in XRP's price is the release of 1 billion XRP from escrow by Ripple Labs Inc. While this naturally means there are more XRP in circulation, it also underscores how Ripple is holding onto its end of the bargain to prop up the management of the XRP supply.

The launch of Xahau, the XRPL sidechain, is also adding further optimism to the coin's rally. Xahau came live after passing a comprehensive code audit, and the launch underscores how versatile the XRP Ledger is and its push to drive XRP's utility moving forward.