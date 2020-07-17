Tweet-based article

XRP Price Target $0.24, Prominent Analyst Predicts

Fri, 07/17/2020 - 13:30
Yuri Molchan
A top-level crypto analyst shares his bullish take on XRP, saying that the fourth largest coin is heading for the $0.24 level
Full-time analyst Michael van de Poppe has tweeted a positive forecast for Ripple’s XRP coin, marking the approximate target on a chart showing where XRP is likely to be headed now.

"XRP: we still good, fam"

Michael van de Poppe has posted an XRP chart from a prediction he made earlier in order to spread the word that XRP is still likely to be on its way up.

According to the chart, the fourth largest crypto is about to trade in a range for a while and even drop a little below $0.19. After that, the analyst expects it to start surging toward the $0.24 area.

Image via Twitter

"Those who did not invest in XRP will end up zombies"

The founder of Triblu, Joshua Dalton, seems to be an XRP fan. Earlier today, he tweeted that XRP had completed a retest of a long-term wedge. Apparently, now, Dalton expects XRP to start surging.

The "curse" that he expects to fall on XRP skeptics is that they will end up zombies.

David Gokhshtein praises the XRP Army

Despite negative comments toward those who do not believe in XRP, as described above, the former U.S. Congressional candidate and blockchain/cryptocurrency educator, David Gokhshtein, believes that the XRP Army is a force to be reckoned with.

Gokhshtein has been posting positive tweets about XRP from time to time. However, the entrepreneur is not focused only on the fourth largest digital asset.

Among his tweets, there are some that also praise Bitcoin, DGB, LINK and others.

Image via Twitter

 

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

