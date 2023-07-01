XRP Price Analysis for July 1

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The majority of the coins seem not to need a correction, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP could not follow the list of rising coins, going down by 1.81%.

Image by TradingView

Despite the fall, the price of XRP is looking bullish on the local time frame, as the rate has broken the resistance at $0.4718. If buyers can hold the rate above that mark, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.48 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, the situation is not so clear as the price remains under sellers' pressure. If bulls want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the rate above the $0.50 zone. Only in that case can one expect a possible midterm reversal.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of the previous candle low at $0.4556. If it happens in the area of $0.48 and above, there is a possibility to see sideways trading in the range of $0.48-$0.50 until mid-July.

XRP is trading at $0.4730 at press time.