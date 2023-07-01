Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for July 1

Sat, 07/01/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When should traders expect price blast of XRP?
XRP Price Analysis for July 1
The majority of the coins seem not to need a correction, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

XRP/USD

XRP could not follow the list of rising coins, going down by 1.81%.

Despite the fall, the price of XRP is looking bullish on the local time frame, as the rate has broken the resistance at $0.4718. If buyers can hold the rate above that mark, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.48 zone tomorrow.

On the bigger chart, the situation is not so clear as the price remains under sellers' pressure. If bulls want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the rate above the $0.50 zone. Only in that case can one expect a possible midterm reversal.

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of the previous candle low at $0.4556. If it happens in the area of $0.48 and above, there is a possibility to see sideways trading in the range of $0.48-$0.50 until mid-July.

XRP is trading at $0.4730 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

