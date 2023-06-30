Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for June 30

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can midterm of DOGE start?
Even though the day has started positively for the cryptocurrency market, bears have seized the initiative.

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 0.76% over the last 24 hours.

The sharp growth of DOGE was stopped when the rate reached a local resistance level at $0.06698. If the price comes back to the support and closes around the mark of $0.06277, sellers can seize the initiative that can lead to the test of the $0.060 zone shortly.

Form the midterm point of view, today's sharp move of DOGE has not affected its technical position on the daily chart. if bulls want to get back in the game, they need to restore the rate to at least the $0.07 zone.

If that happens, there is a possibility to see a test of the resistance of $0.07547 until mid-July.

From the midterm point of view, the previous candle low at $0.06074 plays a key role in terms of further moves. If a closure happens below that mark, the accumulated energy should be enough for a downward move to the $0.055 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.064 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

