XRP Pairs, KLV Staking Update, Interface Tweaks: Klever App Releases Version 4.0.11

News
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 15:48
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Decentralized multi-blockchain wallet Klever shares the details of its latest release. It includes interface and performance upgrades
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Klever App has reported that its latest v4.0.11 release is deployed. It includes both Android and iOS applications, introduces new trading pairs and upgrades KLV token staking environment.

New instruments for XRP Army

The XRP spot trading suite update is a core element of the new release. It has six new pairs added, namely XRP/KLV, XRP/BTC, XRP/ETH, XRP/TRX, XRP/USDT-ETH and XRP/USDT-TRON.

Klever wallet releases v4.0.11 app
Image via Twitter

As a result, the proponents of the global “XRP Army” can now exchange their tokens in a decentralized manner with low fees and negligible latency.

As covered by U.Today recently, the previous release, v4.0.10, was the first one with XRP support.

It allowed XRP storage and transactions that were highly praised by the XRP community across the globe. Moreover, with the triple-digit upsurge of XRP, Klever App exchange options will be popular among traders.

KLV staking reconsidered

In terms of staking options, this release allows for a user’s staked KLV value to be counted in VIP tier ranking. Thus, even if a trader stakes his/her entire balance, he/she will enjoy a fee deduction as well.

Also, the amount of KLV staked is now displayed in the calculation of the amount in the Portfolio screen.

The Klever App team stressed that new staking features were heavily requested by the most active KLV community members.

Finally, some interface updates are released in this version. The “Token info” tab is now displayed when swiping the token screen down. Another swiper allows users to switch between subtokens and transactions in the Klever app.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

