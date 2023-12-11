Advertisement
XRP Officially Listed by Blockchain.com: Details Inside

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Blockchain.com adds XRP to its roster, solidifying cryptocurrency's growing resurgence after landmark legal ruling in Ripple v. SEC battle
Mon, 12/11/2023 - 14:20
XRP Officially Listed by Blockchain.com: Details Inside
Cover image via www.freepik.com
In a significant development for the cryptocurrency community, Blockchain.com, one of the oldest and most popular crypto asset storage platforms, has officially added XRP to its list of supported digital currencies.

The announcement follows the trend of growing acceptance for XRP on the crypto market, especially since the landmark July 13 ruling by Judge Torres, which declared that XRP was not a security.

Blockchain.com, a key infrastructure pioneer in the Bitcoin community since its establishment in 2011, boasts an impressive track record. According to CoinMarketCap, the platform has facilitated over $1 trillion in crypto transactions, with approximately one-third of all Bitcoin network transactions passing through Blockchain.com. 

The platform's influence extends further, with about 40 million verified users and over 80 million wallets created as of last year.

The decision to list XRP on Blockchain.com aligns with the cryptocurrency's resurgence in 2023. Following the legal clarity provided by the July ruling, XRP has experienced renewed interest on the market. 

Major milestones include its return to Coinbase and the initiation of trading on Gemini, both of which have contributed to the token's increased visibility and adoption.

The addition of XRP to Blockchain.com's platform signifies a crucial move for both entities. As a well-established player in the crypto space, Blockchain.com's decision to integrate XRP reflects the growing prominence of the digital asset.

With the platform's extensive user base and track record, this move is expected to further enhance XRP's position on the market.

