XRP Ledger Python Library Gets Big Upgrade: Details

Thu, 07/06/2023 - 10:29
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
New version of xrpl-py brings various improvements
XRP Ledger Python Library Gets Big Upgrade: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

RippleX, the team charged with the support and development of XRP Ledger, has announced a significant upgrade to the XRP Ledger Python library, xrpl-py. In a new tweet, RippleX makes it known that a new version of the XRP Ledger Python library, xrpl-py 2.0, is out now.

xrpl-py is a pure Python implementation for interacting with the XRP Ledger. The xrpl-py library simplifies the hardest parts of XRP Ledger interaction, like serialization and transaction signing, by providing native Python methods and models for XRP Ledger transactions and core server API (rippled) objects.

Several improvements and features

The new version 2.0.0 of xrpl-py brings various improvements and novel features, particularly to the wallet class. Breaking changes include simplified signing and submitting functions and revamping the wallet class.

Previously, sending a transaction required the use of three separate functions, which resulted in a poor onboarding experience. These processes have now been consolidated into a single function that integrates these stages and adheres to the syntax used.

The revamping of the wallet has been done to make managing user keys simpler. As part of that, an unnecessary sequence field has been removed, allowing users to build a wallet with any form their keys are in. This includes secrets, public/private key pairings, entropy and secret numbers.

Some deprecated functions were also removed; these include four functions that simply wrapped a rippled request and were thus removed as part of the release.

Last month, RippleX announced that a new XRP Ledger version 1.11.0, which is version 1.11.0 of rippled - the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol - was now available. Among the significant improvements brought by this release is a decrease in memory usage.

#XRPL #XRP
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Shibarium Wait Finally Over, New Launch Date Confirmed
07/06/2023 - 10:07
Shibarium Wait Finally Over, New Launch Date Confirmed
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Cardano Fan Dan Gambardello Gives Reasons Why ADA Will Start Outperforming Soon
07/06/2023 - 09:34
Cardano Fan Dan Gambardello Gives Reasons Why ADA Will Start Outperforming Soon
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Pepe (PEPE) Whale Withdraws Trillions of Tokens From Binance
07/06/2023 - 08:42
Pepe (PEPE) Whale Withdraws Trillions of Tokens From Binance
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya