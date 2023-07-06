XRP Ledger Python Library Gets Big Upgrade: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

RippleX, the team charged with the support and development of XRP Ledger, has announced a significant upgrade to the XRP Ledger Python library, xrpl-py. In a new tweet, RippleX makes it known that a new version of the XRP Ledger Python library, xrpl-py 2.0, is out now.

🔑 The Wallet class has been revamped to let you keep your keys in whatever format you want

✅ You can now autofill, sign, and submit your transactions all in one function "submit_and_wait"



— RippleX (@RippleXDev) July 5, 2023

xrpl-py is a pure Python implementation for interacting with the XRP Ledger. The xrpl-py library simplifies the hardest parts of XRP Ledger interaction, like serialization and transaction signing, by providing native Python methods and models for XRP Ledger transactions and core server API (rippled) objects.

Several improvements and features

The new version 2.0.0 of xrpl-py brings various improvements and novel features, particularly to the wallet class. Breaking changes include simplified signing and submitting functions and revamping the wallet class.

Previously, sending a transaction required the use of three separate functions, which resulted in a poor onboarding experience. These processes have now been consolidated into a single function that integrates these stages and adheres to the syntax used.

The revamping of the wallet has been done to make managing user keys simpler. As part of that, an unnecessary sequence field has been removed, allowing users to build a wallet with any form their keys are in. This includes secrets, public/private key pairings, entropy and secret numbers.

Some deprecated functions were also removed; these include four functions that simply wrapped a rippled request and were thus removed as part of the release.

Last month, RippleX announced that a new XRP Ledger version 1.11.0, which is version 1.11.0 of rippled - the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol - was now available. Among the significant improvements brought by this release is a decrease in memory usage.