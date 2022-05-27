XRP Lawsuit: Defense Lawyer James K. Filan Shares Important Incoming Dates on Updated Schedule

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to defense lawyer James K. Filan, seven decisions are presently being awaited in the Ripple SEC lawsuit. He highlights these decisions; first, a decision by Magistrate Judge Netburn on the SEC's claim that all of Hinman's emails were protected by attorney-client privilege. Second is the objection to Judge Netburn's DPP ruling.

Third, the Ripple's defendant moves to compel the SEC to answer or amend their answers to certain requests for admission (RFA). Fourth, the motion for attorney's fees related to Metz's supplemental report. Fifth is the motion for an amicus brief to participate in the motion to exclude expert testimony "Daubert challenges." Sixth, the motion to exclude expert testimony and, lastly, the motions for summary judgment.

Key dates include...

In a document attached to his latest tweet, James K. Filan goes into in-depth details on what to expect in the coming months and the upcoming dates:

On the Ripple defendants' motion to compel the SEC to answer certain requests for admission: The SEC's opposition to Ripple's motion to compel is due no later than June 2, and the Ripple defendants' reply is scheduled for June 13, 2022.

The motion for the attorney's fee based on the supplemental Metz report: Both parties are expected to file a joint answer by today, May 27.

On May 21, CryptoLaw founder John Deaton filed a motion to participate in an expected challenge to an expert who claimed to know XRP holders' motivations when purchasing XRP. The SEC's objection to this motion is due by June 7, and any response to the objection is due by June 10, 2022.

Motions to exclude expert testimony ("Daubert Challenges") are expected to come in by July 12. Opposition to this motion is deemed for August 9, and any replies to the opposition are to be filed by August 30.

The key date for motions for summary judgment remains Sept. 13, while opposition to this set of motions is to be filed by Oct. 18. Replies to these sets of motions are expected to come in by Nov. 15, by which time all briefings will be completed and Judge Torres's final decision will be awaited.

The defense lawyer, however, stated that various issues may be decided at various times, which makes the dates quite tentative. However, James K. Filan predicts that Judge Torres's decisions on expert motion and summary judgment might come on or before March 31, 2023.