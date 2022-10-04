XRP Holders Can Now Earn Rewards on Market Views as Binance Expands Support

This new addition would allow XRP holders to be able to monetize their market views

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Top cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the addition of XRP to its list of Dual Investment products. XRP joins other crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, MATIC, Cardano and seven others following the inclusion.

Binance's Dual Investment offering allows users to buy or sell cryptocurrency at their desired prices and dates in the future while earning high-interest yields no matter in which direction the market goes.

This new addition would allow XRP holders to be able to monetize their market views and gain access to "potentially high rewards" as they could "buy low" or "sell high." Users would also enjoy zero trading fees when the target is reached and the "buy low" or "sell high" product is filled.

Top crypto exchange Binance continues to expand support for XRP. In August, Binance announced rewards in the form of XRP for users who participate in its "learn and earn" courses by taking an online quiz.

Binance DeFi Staking also added support for XRP, which allowed users to "stake" their XRP and earn rewards. Binance also announced the addition of XRP as a means of payment with the Binance Card, making it available to over 60 million merchants globally through this integration.

XRP jumps 6%

At the time of publication, the XRP price is up nearly 6% in the last 24 hours at a current price of $0.474. The XRP price is posting a rebound after dipping to lows of $0.437 on Oct. 3.

XRP price rose more than 20% on Sept. 29 after District Judge Analisa Torres ordered the SEC to release the documents of its former employee, William Hinman, then director of the corporate finance division at the SEC.

Some may contend that the XRP price remains undervalued when compared to other leading cryptocurrencies from a technical analysis perspective. As reported by U.Today, David Gokhshtein, the founder of Gokhshtein Media, claimed that he was searching for anything that was "super undervalued" and was considering investing $1,000 in XRP.

Gokhshtein also tweeted about the importance of Ripple possibly winning against the SEC in court, predicting that the XRP price might go parabolic.