Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Dives Below Key Support First Time in 6 Months

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 5/02/2025 - 12:26
    Advertisement
    XRP Dives Below Key Support First Time in 6 Months
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Concerns have been raised that XRP's remarkable bull run may be coming to an end after it recently broke a crucial six-month support level. Following weeks of turbulence, XRP has fallen below $2.62, which served as a solid support level during its upward trajectory. The asset may be in trouble if this crucial level is breached because it allows for additional declines. The failure of XRP to stay above the 50 EMA ($2.62) is the greatest warning sign

    Advertisement

    Although this level has historically supported ongoing bullish momentum, bearish pressure may now become more intense as XRP has dropped below it. The falling RSI (Relative Strength Index), which is currently at 38 and indicates poor buying interest, is another cause for concern. If XRP does not pick up speed right away, the next significant support level is close to $2.17 (200 EMA), and a break below that could send XRP even lower to $1.63. Even with the bearish structure, there are still some positive aspects of XRP that might result in a quick recovery.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

     

    HOT Stories
    Chainlink Sees Highest Whale Activity in 14 Months, Is Major Move Coming?
    ‘100% Big Deal’ – Ripple CEO Defends Crypto Czar’s Big Press Conference On Crypto Legislation
    SEC Reducing Crypto Enforcement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Lands on Crucial Support, US Dollar Index (DXY) Signaling Bitcoin Surge, Ethereum (ETH) Shows Worst Top 10 Performance

    Huge volume of trades: A significant increase in trading volume following the recent decline suggests that some buyers intervened at a discount. This implies possible accumulation. 

    Advertisement

    Even though XRP's six-month support ended, $2.17 is still a critical make-or-break level. Bulls may recover toward $2.62 and $2.81 if they hold this region. XRP may follow Bitcoin's lead and regain lost ground if BTC stabilizes or rises. The downtrend will probably pick up speed if XRP is unable to recover $2.62 anytime soon, indicating a market reversal. But if buyers intervene and push XRP back above $2.62, there may be a chance for a recovery to $2.81 or even $3.00. Currently, XRP is at a pivotal point in its history; what it does next will decide whether the bull run continues or formally ends.

    #XRP

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 5, 2025 - 13:53
    Mysterious Shiba Inu Buyer Empties ByBit for 131,000,000,000 SHIB
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Feb 5, 2025 - 13:22
    Bitcoin (BTC) Block Production Anomaly Spotted, What's Happening?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Immerso and Everdome Partner to Drive Innovation in the Metaverse Through AI-Powered Experiences
    Whale Casino Launches "Lootboxes": a Thrilling New Way to Win Every Time!
    Global Audition "Click the Star" Expands to 32 Countries – BlingOne Prepares for Debut
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mysterious Shiba Inu Buyer Empties ByBit for 131,000,000,000 SHIB
    Bitcoin (BTC) Block Production Anomaly Spotted, What's Happening?
    SHIB Burns Jump 577% With Price on Verge of Breakout
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD