Original article based on tweet

XRP, BTC Make Almost Perfect Cryptocurrency: Prominent Crypto Analyst

📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Jacob Canfield, a popular analyst on TradingView, says that XRP and BTC could make perfect cryptocurrencies but they are short of only one thing

Contents

Bitcoin and XRP are among the top three cryptocurrencies and both are currently most popular coins with loyal and supportive communities. A guest Forbes and CNBC trader and a popular Bitcoin analyst on tradingview, Jacob Canfield, says that they lack just a little to be rightfully called perfect cryptos.

‘Three aspects that make the perfect cryptocurrency.’

When talking to the crypto analyst Scott Melker, Jacob Canfield says that a perfect cryptocurrency must have three crucial aspects – be secure, scalable and decentralized. Both BTC and XRP lack just one aspect of those, as per him.

He believes that BTC can make a great store of value and XRP could be used as a medium of exchange.

Answering a question, in the next tweet Canfield points out that XRP lacks decentralization. The latter is very important for crypto, he says, as it makes it secure and non-censorable.

As for Bitcoin, its well-known issue that many would like to see solved is lack of scalability.

A crypto analyst gets paid in XRP

The initial tweet came in response to a post made by Scott Melker who shared that he had received a payment in XRP and said that this coin works extremely fast.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Julius Koponen on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 09:27

Julius Koponen Sat, 12/28/2019 - 09:27 Wtf are these news? Xrp is fully decentralized. Btc is 80% controlled by chinese and you call that centralized? They could actually print Btc like the fed does with dollars so how is that even remotely decentralized? <<<<<<< HEAD ======= >>>>>>> c434eed8747bd71670b89d35c3368a1221aa4f13 Wtf are these news? Xrp is fully decentralized. Btc is 80% controlled by chinese and you call that centralized? They could actually print Btc like the fed does with dollars so how is that even remotely decentralized?

Julius Koponen on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 09:28

Julius Koponen Sat, 12/28/2019 - 09:28 You call that decentralized I meant to say. <<<<<<< HEAD ======= >>>>>>> c434eed8747bd71670b89d35c3368a1221aa4f13 You call that decentralized I meant to say.
Billionaire Bitcoin Critic Mark Cuban Picks Up Support From Roger Ver

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Roger Ver and Mark Cuban are on the same page when in comes to calling out Bitcoin's flaws

Contents

“Bitcoin Jesus” Roger Ver has just voiced his support for billionaire Mark Cuban who has been engaging in a passionate debate with the crypto community for the past few weeks.

Ver says that Bitcoin proponents should listen to the "real businessman" instead of arguing with him while opining that BTC needs to solve real problems. 

Keep it simple 

In his latest tweet, Cuban argued that Bitcoiners didn't have to come up with complex arguments to sway him to their side. Instead, they need to simplify it in order to make crypto more appealing to the mainstream.  

Two weeks ago, the billionaire entrepreneur claimed that he didn't oppose to Bitcoin as such. His issue with the top cryptocurrency is that it lacks consumers. Hence, he urged militant Bitcoin proponents to convince their neighbors about the advantages of the first decentralized cryptocurrency. 

A convenient narrative

Cuban's criticism plays right into the hands of Bitcoin's prodigal son Roger Ver. After becoming one of the earliest adopters of BTC and making a fortune with it, Ver became of its most fervent critics due to its scalability issues that prevent real-world adoption. 

Ver now promotes the big-block Bitcoin Cash fork that split from the chain in November 2017. As reported by U.Today, he predicted could see a 1,000-fold increase in value while tweeting that the BTC price is unlikely to pump after the upcoming halving

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

