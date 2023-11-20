Advertisement
AD

XRP, BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL Funds Attract More Inflows: Report

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cryptocurrency funds have marked notable week of inflows, with Ethereum, Solana and other altcoins seeing substantial investment alongside Bitcoin
Mon, 11/20/2023 - 15:39
XRP, BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL Funds Attract More Inflows: Report
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cryptocurrency funds have reported significant inflows, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) leading the charge.

Advertisement

The most recent data from CoinShares indicate a total weekly inflow of $175.6 million across various cryptocurrency products, with Bitcoin alone attracting $154.7 million.

This optimistic trend aligns with expectations around the anticipated approval of a spot-based Bitcoin ETF in the United States.

Dominant Bitcoin and rising altcoins

Bitcoin has remained the preferred choice for investors, drawing in a robust $155 million in inflows.

The cumulative inflows over the past two months account for 3.4% of its total assets under management (AUM).

This investor interest in Bitcoin is thought to be connected to the prospect of a U.S. spot-based Bitcoin ETF.

Related
Bitcoin Spot ETF: Wall Street Eyes $100 Billion Potential

Conversely, products betting against Bitcoin have experienced outflows, with $8.5 million leaving short-Bitcoin funds last week, suggesting a bullish market sentiment for the leading cryptocurrency.

The altcoin market also enjoyed an influx of funds, with Solana leading with $13.6 million, followed by Ethereum with $3.3 million and Avalanche with $1.8 million. Cardano (ADA), XRP and Litecoin have also experienced decent inflows over the past week.

Varied investor appetite

When it comes to the regional distribution of these inflows, North American markets, particularly Canada, showed a strong appetite for crypto assets, with inflows totaling $97.7 million for the week. 

Germany trailed closely with $63.3 million, while Switzerland also demonstrated healthy interest with inflows of $35.4 million.

Surprisingly, the United States experienced outflows of $19.2 million despite the hype surrounding the upcoming Bitcoin ETF approval.

#Dogecoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Charles Hoskinson Comments on Unexpected New Turn in OpenAI Drama With Microsoft
2023/11/20 15:38
Charles Hoskinson Comments on Unexpected New Turn in OpenAI Drama With Microsoft
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Litecoin (LTC) Whales May Trigger Interesting Price Dynamics
2023/11/20 15:38
Litecoin (LTC) Whales May Trigger Interesting Price Dynamics
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin Spot ETF: Wall Street Eyes $100 Billion Potential
2023/11/20 15:38
Bitcoin Spot ETF: Wall Street Eyes $100 Billion Potential
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD