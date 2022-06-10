XRP Becomes Most Wanted Crypto by BSC Whales: Details

News
Fri, 06/10/2022 - 09:45
article image
Yuri Molchan
Major wallets on BNB Chain are after XRP token, placing it on top 10 list, as whales shift 313 million XRP
XRP Becomes Most Wanted Crypto by BSC Whales: Details
As per a recent tweet by WhaleStats on-chain data tracker, XRP-BSC token has become popular among BSC whales, turning into the number one most purchased digital asset.

In the meantime, Whale Alert has spotted nearly 313 million XRP coins shifted between exchanges and anon wallets.

XRP is among top purchased assets

The WhaleStats team has spotted that in the past 24 hours, XRP token wrapped on BNB Chain (formerly known as Binance Smart Chain, BSC) has found itself on the top 10 list of purchased digital currencies.

What's more, XRP-BSC is on the first spot on that list. The native token of Binance exchange, BNB, is in third place here, with ETH following in fourth place.

XRP is also on the list of top 10 coins by trading volume, holding third place there after AVAX and MATIC.

XRptoppurchased_coin00
Image via WhaleStats

At the moment, the top 100 BSC whales are holding $18,797,500 worth of XRP. This constitutes 1.53% of their comprised portfolio.

313 million XRP on the move

Another crypto platform, Whale Alert, which tracks large crypto transactions, has spotted that over the past 24 hours, nearly one third of a billion XRP has been shifted between anonymous wallets and top-tier crypto exchanges.

A total of six transactions have carried 313.5 million XRP, and the aforementioned anonymous wallets belong to crypto exchanges, according to data provided by Bithump, an XRP-focused tracking service.

These exchanges are Bitso, Bittrex and FTX. The largest amount here was 74,800,000 XRP shifted between the wallets of Mexico-based Bitso. The other transactions varied between 40 million and 60 million.

XRPwhales_00sdfsfsadr_9
Image via Twitter
article image
