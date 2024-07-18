    SHIB Price Surges as WarizX Hacker Sells All Tokens

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    All Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens that were stolen by hacker of WarizX exchange have now been sold
    Thu, 18/07/2024 - 14:54
    SHIB Price Surges as WarizX Hacker Sells All Tokens
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to a recent update from Arkham Intelligence, the hacker who successfully attacked the WazirX exchange has already sold off all of their Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens.

    The bad actor sold the ill-gotten SHIB tokens for 26,535 ETH (or roughly $92 million at current prices).

    The SHIB token rallied more than 3% on the news, according to CoinGecko data.

    Earlier today, the meme coin experienced a substantial price drop following the WazirX hack. SHIB accounted for almost half of the $235 million worth of digital assets that were stolen from the embattled Indian exchange earlier today.

    Apart from SHIB, the hacker also stole such coins as Ethereum (ETH), Floki (FLOKI) and Polygon (MATIC).

    Not that serious? 

    Even though the price of SHIB did drop by roughly 10% as a result of the hack, the drop was not as severe as one would expect.

    According to Lookonchain, this can be explained by the fact that market makers such as Wintermute bought the token from a decentralized exchange and deposited it to exchanges in order to sell the token for arbitrage.

