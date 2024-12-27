XLM Eyes Its Largest Crash in Three Years, Japanese Government Skeptical of Bitcoin Reserve, 67 Trillion SHIB Level About to Disappear: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP rival XLM's price could be on verge of biggest crash since 2021 if Bollinger Bands pattern is validated

The Stellar token, XLM, is experiencing a downward trend . Recent analysis using the Bollinger Bands indicates that the upper band was reached and even broken at $0.6374, while the median, represented by the 20-day moving average, stands at $0.21. A similar picture was observed back in 2021; at that time, the price of XLM peaked at $0.797 and then dropped by 48.73% within a single week. With XLM already witnessing a 40% decrease over the past three weeks, the possibility of a further 45% dip looms, although its future performance will largely depend on broader market trends rather than solely on historical patterns. At writing time, XLM is changing hands at $0.3535, down 2.07% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

Japanese government skeptical of Bitcoin reserve

Wu Blockchain has recently reported , citing CoinPost, that the Japanese government "has expressed a cautious stance" regarding the adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve currency . This stance has emerged despite the urging of Satoshi Hamada, a member of the House of Councillors, to adopt a similar approach to that of the U.S. However, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has stated that the government lacks detailed information on U.S. actions regarding Bitcoin reserves. According to Wu Blockchain's post, the reason stems from the fact that the crypto assets are not falling into the category of foreign exchange, coupled with the need to ensure the security and liquidity of foreign exchange reserves.

