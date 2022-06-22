Xchange Monster (MXCH) Democratizes Art Markets as MANA, BNB Alternative

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

NFTs have revolutionised how artists can make money in the age of cryptocurrency. No longer are artists having to survive from commission to commission, with few options of obtaining passive income.

Now, the sale and trade of their work can fuel passive income for artists for years to come, whilst also allowing them the opportunity to sell their work for a healthy profit in a thriving, active community.

Three platforms exist which cater to artists looking to make more from their work, all of which provide different opportunities for artists in a variety of fields. These are Decentraland (MANA), Xchange Monster (MXCH) and Binance (BNB).

Binance (BNB) Brings the NFT Marketplace to All Artists

As one of the most successful and used cryptocurrencies on the market, the Binance (BNB) NFT marketplace is thriving, with artwork being routinely bought and sold. The market hosts work in a huge range of styles and allows work to be sold with both BNB tokens or the company's USD pegged token, BUSD.

The flexibility in payment options, alongside the huge range of art styles accepted by the platform, gives artists complete freedom when it comes to designing their collections. From highly-detailed pixel art to stylish anime girls, to Bored Ape-inspired ‘ugly’ animals, all art is accepted, and all art has the potential to sell and be traded for a big paycheck.

Furthermore, Binance (BNB) is renowned for its cheap transaction fees, as well as its relatively quick speed and user-friendly interface. This makes it particularly appealing for artists wanting to sell a lot of work, or those relatively new to crypto, giving artists the chance to focus purely on creating their work as opposed to having to stress over a complicated system.

So, for artists looking for a secure, active, and thriving NFT community, be sure to check out Binance (BNB).

Decentraland (MANA) Gives 3D Artists Unlimited Potential

As the leading metaverse project currently at play on the crypto market, Decentraland (MANA) has a lot of potential for artists looking to make money through NFT sales.

As a 3D multiplayer metaverse platform, artists that work in 3D modelling and graphics have the opportunity to pull in large sums of money through the sale of NFTs of their designs in the Decentraland Marketplace, as all the assets used on the platform are user-generated.

With most NFTs taking the form of 2D illustrations, artists specialising in 3D modelling may find themselves limited in choices for generating revenue, as their style of art is less frequently seen in best-selling NFT lines. Decentraland (MANA) and its need for 3D assets, therefore, makes it the perfect platform for these artists to sell on, and as one of the highest-earning metaverse projects on the market, those sales could yield big results.

So, for artists specialising in 3D illustration looking for a platform to monetise their work, make sure to check out Decentraland (MANA).

Xchange Monster Streamlines Payments for Digital Artists

While both Decentraland (MANA) and Binance (BNB) are phenomenal choices for artists looking to monetise their art, there is still one issue that may make it difficult for artists to fully reap the benefits of NFT artistry.

This issue is fiat currency.

Being a crypto asset, NFTs are sold and traded using cryptocurrency, meaning that artists responsible for the work will also be paid in cryptocurrency. This is all well and good until an artist is asked to pay their bills with fiat currency, rather than Ethereum (ETH).

Transferring funds from cryptocurrency to fiat currency is often a challenging and laborious task, taking immense patience with the systems used and the wait times necessary for these transactions to take place. This means, especially for artists not as versed in the technical assets of crypto, that payday may not be as easy as it seemed.

Xchange Monster (MXCH) has been designed with crypto novices and experts alike in mind, with a system that is fast, efficient, and above all else, easy to use. However, beyond this, the Xchange Monster platform has also been designed to allow for crypto assets to fiat currency transfers to be achieved easily; in their own words, it should take approximately only three clicks to remove funds from an in-game currency.

The platform, which will allow game publishers to host and monetise their games through the Xchange Monster (MXCH), will also offer an NFT marketplace, where assets can be sold and traded. It is a platform with incredible utility and a niche in the crypto gaming market that is certain to expand, meaning that artists that get involved with the platform have a high chance of making great returns through their art.

